Marketing Automation Manager (Datos Team)

The Marketing Automation Manager will be responsible for managing and optimizing our marketing automation tools, particularly focusing on our CRM, HubSpot. This role involves setting up and managing automation workflows, ensuring data integrity, and generating actionable insights through comprehensive reporting and tracking. The ideal candidate will be results-driven, detail-oriented, highly analytical, and have a deep understanding of marketing operations.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Marketing Automation Manager role for Datos team for those who are goal and success-oriented.

Who we are looking for

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business Administration, Information Technology, or a related field

Experience: Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in marketing automation, CRM management, or related roles, with a strong preference for experience using HubSpot

Technical Skills: Proficiency in CRM platforms (HubSpot is a must), marketing automation tools, data analysis, and reporting tools. Familiarity with SQL or similar database query languages is a plus.

Analytical Mindset: Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret data and make data-driven decisions

Attention to Detail: Highly organized with meticulous attention to detail, particularly in data management and reporting

Communication: Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to explain complex processes to non-technical stakeholders

Problem-Solving: Strong problem-solving skills with a proactive approach to identifying issues and implementing solutions

Adaptability: Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and adapt to changing priorities and deadlines

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if you have

Experience in the SaaS industry or with data-driven marketing

HubSpot Certification(s)

Knowledge of GDPR, CAN-SPAM, and other data privacy regulations

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

Datos is a global clickstream data provider focused on licensing anonymized, at-scale, privacy-secured datasets to ensure its clients and partners are safe in an otherwise perilous marketplace. Datos offers access to the desktop and mobile browsing behavior for tens of millions of users across the globe, packaged into clean, easy-to-understand data products. Datos’ mission is to provide clickstream data built on trust and driven by tangible results. Major firms around the globe trust Datos to provide the data they need to stop operating blindly in an ever-changing digital landscape. Datos was founded in 2019 and has offices in New York City (HQ), Spain, and Germany.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working day start.

Snacks and coffee at the office.

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Training, courses, conferences.

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.




