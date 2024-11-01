Marketing Designer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Marketing Designer role for those who are eager to play with fonts, don't shy away from style guides and possess a desire for endless improvement.
Tasks in the role
Visual Content Creation:
- Develop a range of marketing collateral, including website visuals, banners, infographics, email templates, one-pagers, whitepapers, sales assets, merchandise, and presentations.
- Design compelling visuals for website campaigns, email campaigns, and digital marketing initiatives.
- Support the marketing team with ad-hoc design requests for webinars, events, and presentations.
Brand Development and Consistency:
- Play a key role in guiding and evolving the brand identity in collaboration with the brand team.
- Ensure that all designs align with Semrush’s brand guidelines and maintain visual consistency across channels.
User Experience (UX) Design:
- Contribute to the design of seamless, user-friendly interfaces for landing pages, web screens, and microsites.
- Work on optimizing user flows and enhancing the digital experience across different devices.
Collaboration:
- Partner with the Content Manager, Copywriter, Product Marketing Manager, Product and Project Managers to translate strategic ideas into impactful designs.
- Actively participate in brainstorming sessions and contribute to creative discussions.
Project Management:
- Manage multiple design projects simultaneously, meeting deadlines and maintaining quality.
Who we are looking for
Experience: 3+ years in marketing design or related roles.
Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign) and Figma.
Strong understanding of design principles, typography, and layout.
Strong visual storytelling skills for presentations.
Track record of web design and UI/UX experience.
Experience with digital and print design.
Familiarity with responsive design and mobile-first approaches.
We are looking for a team player with a dash of humor and a drive to deliver exceptional work.
Portfolio: Showcase a portfolio demonstrating your design skills and creativity.
Not required, but a plus
Skills in 3D design, Experience with AI-generated visuals and 2D animations.
Experience in B2B marketing or working with enterprise clients.
Knowledge of HTML/CSS for basic web design.
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
As a Marketing Designer at Semrush, you’ll play a pivotal role in shaping and executing design strategies across various campaigns, digital platforms, and sales assets. You will work closely with a cross-functional team, including a Content Manager, Product Marketing Manager, and Project Manager, to create visually compelling designs that enhance our enterprise-focused marketing efforts. Additionally, you will collaborate with the brand and design team to help steer the ongoing development of our brand identity.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs