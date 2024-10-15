Marketing Operations Specialist (Marketing Operations Team)

Develop strong, durable relationships with team members across Global Marketing and across the whole company

Act on behalf of the Marketing Division in managing internal and external stakeholders, advancing our position at every opportunity

Deliver detailed project plans, including GANTT timelines, to ensure projects can be achieved according to the vision defined by Marketing Operations Lead or CMO

Work with operational rigor; set the standard for project management with clearly defined project scope(s), business requirement(s), definition(s) for virtually all projects/workflow, on time and in coordination with other team leads in Marketing

Participate and own a variety of special projects for the CMO and the Marketing division in general, for example, special partnerships or activities on a global level

Support marketing management with quarterly Marketing Leadership Team (MLT) meetings, agendas, timings, and ensure we are covering and resolving the most pressing business issues

Coordinate several ongoing initiatives including operational workflows, acting as key point of contact from the Marketing Division to/with other divisions or teams at Semrush, including, but not limited to,Marketing Division, IT Division, Sales Division, Retention Division, etc. This may range from workflows like lead scoring to marketing automation to Salesforce or Marketo integrations. Ensure support for strategic initiatives

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Marketing Operations Specialist role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

2+ years of overall work experience in a similar Project Management or Project Coordination role within a large-scale, multi-unit operation company. Experience in marketing operations programs is a plus

Knowledge of program and project management and coordination methods and principles

Ability to use basic data analysis techniques and tools for spreadsheets data manipulation and reporting. Experience with data query or visualization tools is a plus

Ability to use analytics, and visualization to summarize key findings

Experience in one or more types of program management software like Monday, MS Project, Asana, Trello, or Basecamp. Also, experience using Google Suite applications

Ability to manage project teams and stakeholders using Agile methodology

Critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Exceptional organizational skills

Attention to detail and time management skills

Excellent interpersonal skills, including verbal and written communication skills

Ability to travel internationally when required

Not required, but a plus

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

Are you a doer capable of working on a variety of project tasks and coordination efforts? Do you have a passion for the little details? Can you explain how those details form the larger picture? Do you see the power of strong processes and how they can drive teams to achieve potential? Last question: Do you go with a “take action first, then apologize later” approach? If yes, we want to hear from you!

Semrush is looking for an energetic and dynamic Marketing Operations Specialist who can help us accelerate our division during our day-to-day operation. Reporting to our Senior Marketing Operations Manager Lead, this position will work on special operational and supporting projects and activities, including but not limited to report creation, process improvement, project coordination and management of a variety of Marketing initiatives such as IT-related workflow, Sales + Marketing collaboration workflow, Partnerships, Quarterly All Hands + Quarterly Marketing Leadership Meetings, Management of Reporting, and more. This is an exciting opportunity for an multitasker, organized and ops-minded person to take a position with impact to the whole Marketing Division.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This is a “work-from-office” role, but you have flexibility to #wfh for various reasons.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



