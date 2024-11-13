Travel is recommended but not necessary or required

Contribute feedback to the larger Semrush organisation by utilising strong analytical thinking, presentation, and problem-solving skills

Deliver a value-based selling experience to our customers based on automation and customer behaviour

Identify and close cross-sell/up-sell opportunities using the Semrush suite of products

KPIs of high-volume calls, minutes, demos, and strategic focus on outreach and follow-up personalised cadences to strengthen customer relationships

Maintain strong relationships with existing customers, understanding their business needs and providing additional Semrush Solutions to optimize growth

Collaborate with Sales Development, Customer Success, and Marketing teams to develop and execute account plans

Manage and maintain a healthy pipeline of key customers and continuously find new opportunities for our customers and qualified prospects and opportunities

Manage the sales cycle from prospecting to close. Comfortable with longer and more complex selling cycles with multiple stakeholders

Drive revenue growth by generating new business, upselling and cross-selling, and renewals

In this role, you will be responsible for driving revenue growth through new customer acquisition, upselling and cross-selling, and renewals. You will work closely with the Sales Development team, Customer Success team, and Marketing team to identify and engage prospects, understand their needs, and build strong relationships

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Mid Market Account Executive DACH for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

Who we are looking for

Fluent in English (С1/С2)

Fluent in German (C1/C2)

3+ years of sales experience in the SaaS industry in a mid-market or enterprise sales role with a successful track record of consistently closing >100k ARR deals

Proven track record of exceeding sales targets and driving revenue growth

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships and influence decision-makers

Experience with CRM tools (Salesforce preferred) and sales automation tools (Outreach, SalesLoft, etc. )

Sales Methodology trained—whether in Sandler, Challenger, Spin, Meddic, or others

Highly organised and structured to drive consistent success





Not required, but a plus

You have a Bachelor's degree in Business or Sales

You have a SaaS or MarcTech Experience

Travel is recommended but not necessary or required

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better





A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. (Dependant on location)

Work format REMOTE: This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.

Work format CHOICE: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.





For EU:



Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Team building

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees





A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

We have grown 24% YoY and Sales have grown 'Triple Digit' YoY.

85% of our reps reach 100% + of their targets, so you are set up for success at Semrush!





Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!