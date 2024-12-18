Mid Market Account Executive DACH
About Semrush Sales
Semrush’s Sales team empowers businesses to thrive in digital marketing with cutting-edge tools for SEO, content, Data, advertising, and more. Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we provide the tools, training, and support needed to exceed goals, maximise earnings, and grow your career—all while delivering impactful results.
Our sales team is growing over 100% year-over-year, and we’re looking for a dynamic Mid-Market Account Executive DACH region to fuel this momentum, drive growth, and solidify Semrush’s position as the global leader in digital marketing.
As Mid-Market Account Executive for DACH region, you’ll own bookings growth, secure new logos, and expand existing relationships.
We’re seeking a results-oriented self-starter with a proven ability to build pipelines, develop opportunities, and execute strategic account plans.
You’ll collaborate with Sales Engineers, SDRs, Business Value Consultants, Leadership, and Channel Development to consistently exceed quotas and drive growth.
By the Numbers (Q3 2024)
- $401M ARR
- 117,000+ paying customers
- 1.1M+ freemium users
Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from multinational corporations including HSBC, LG, and Samsung.
To learn more about our business and vision please see the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.
What You’ll Do:
- Market Insights and Partnerships: Provide feedback on market trends, identify new opportunities, and foster channel partnerships to drive growth.
- Develop and Execute Sales Strategies: Create and implement sales plans for your territory to meet and exceed quotas through effective prospecting, qualifying, and closing opportunities.
- Manage a Robust Pipeline: Build and maintain a strong pipeline, advancing strategic transactions through the sales process.
- Drive New Growth: Identify and win new business while expanding relationships with mid-enterprise accounts.
- Deliver Strategic Presentations: Present Semrush solutions in complex environments, aligning value with client needs.
Who we are looking for
- Fluent in English (С1/С2)
- Fluent in German (C1/C2)
- 3+ years of sales experience in the SaaS industry in a mid-market or enterprise sales role with a successful track record of consistently closing >100k ARR deals
- Proven track record of exceeding sales targets and driving revenue growth
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships and influence decision-makers
- Experience with CRM tools (Salesforce preferred) and sales automation tools (Outreach, SalesLoft, etc. )
- Sales Methodology trained—whether in Sandler, Challenger, Spin, MEDDIC, or others
- Highly organised and structured to drive consistent success
Not required, but a plus
- You have a Bachelor's degree in Business or Sales
- You have a SaaS or MarcTech Experience
- Travel is recommended but not necessary or required
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- Work format REMOTE: This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times. (Location Dependant)
- Work format CHOICE: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both. (Location Dependant)For EU:
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Team building
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
