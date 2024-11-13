Efficiently reach out to the 100% of your customer portfolio on a monthly basis. No stone left unturned

Work with a Product Specialist to introduce your book of business to and sell Semrush newest product offerings

Meet or exceed the daily/weekly/monthly activities to reach targets (KPIs, such as number of calls, connections, demos, emails, etc. )

Work with an CSM to ensure high customer retention within your book of business

Deliver a value based selling experience to our customers based on automation and customer behaviour

Maintain strong relationships with existing customers, understanding their business needs and providing additional Semrush Solutions to optimise growth

Create, preserve, and grow relationships within a designated book of business through prospecting, sales calls, and rapport-building

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Mid Market Account Executive India for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

Who we are looking for

Degree in marketing, economics, or an acceptable combination of education & experience

3+ years of experience in B2B software sales: prospecting, qualifying leads, closing deals, creating content follow-ups, & exceeding targets

Solid experience in sales methodologies, BANT qualification, meeting control, account development, & time management

Excellent negotiation skills & knowledge of managing procurement

1+ year of Martech/SalesTech and product marketing strategies, processes, positioning, messaging, sales conversion optimization, etc

Impeccable verbal & written communication, listening, & problem-solving skills

Ready to grow - you’re self-motivated, adaptive & an agile learner

Ready to succeed- you’re independent & success-driven, but still a team player

Native or bilingual English





Not required, but a plus

Google Suite Knowledge

Slack Software

You share our common values:

Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves;

Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in;

Enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better





A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format REMOTE: This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.





A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

We have grown 24% YoY and Sales growth is 'Triple Digit' YoY, along with 85% of AE's making 100% + attainment.





Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!