Mid-Market Account Executive (US & Canada markets)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. And this is our Mid-Market Account Executive (US & Canada markets) role for those who are goal and success-oriented.
Tasks in the role
Create, preserve, and grow relationships within a designated book of business through prospecting, sales calls, and rapport-building.
Maintain strong relationships with existing customers, understanding their business needs and providing additional Semrush Solutions to optimize growth.
Identify and close cross-sell/up-sell opportunities using the Semrush suite of products.
Deliver a value-based selling experience to our customers based on automation and customer behavior.
Work with a CSM to ensure high customer retention within your book of business.
Meet or exceed the daily/weekly/monthly activities to reach targets (KPIs, such as number of calls, connections, demos, emails, etc.).
Work with a Product Specialist to introduce your book of business to and sell Semrush newest product offerings.
Efficiently reach out to 100% of your customer portfolio on a monthly basis. No stone left unturned.
Accurately forecast monthly sales and retention achievement to management.
Contribute feedback to the larger Semrush organization by utilizing strong analytical thinking, presentation, and problem-solving skills.
Who we are looking for
2+ years of proven inside sales experience and closing ability.
Highly organized and structured to drive consistent success.
Customer-focused: Drive an exceptional customer experience.
Proven creative problem-solving approach and strong analytical skills.
Sales Methodology trained - Whether it is Sandler, Challenger, Spin, Meddic or others.
The role requires higher levels of collaboration with multiple teams.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You have a Bachelor's degree in Business or Sales.
Martech and/or Domain experience is strongly preferred.
Travel is recommended but not necessary or required.
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the remote work format. Digital nomadism, #wfh – call it what you like ;)
Low-cost medical, dental, and vision plans.
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.
Employee Assistance Program.
401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
Unlimited PTO.
Paid parental leave.
Short-term and Long-term Disability.
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.
Travel Insurance.
Corporate Events.
Snacks, coffee, tea.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Recruiter
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Sales
Sales team is obviously a critical part of any company. It is assumed that colleagues from Sales are responsible for attracting new lead flows and adding value to our customers through the multitude of the company’s products. However, Semrush wouldn’t be Semrush if everything was that simple.
Across our large Sales team we have several focus areas:
The Account Executive Teams help acquire new customers and maintains strong relationships with existing customers. They go deep into their particular business needs and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth through prospecting, demos, and value creation.
The Sales Training & Enablement Team supports the whole division through sales skill development and translating product information into comprehensible resources. This team conducts onboarding for all new Sales people and prepares regular training (product and sales skills) for them as well as for the Sales Managers.
The Sales Operations Team makes use of competitive analysis, past performance metrics, and other indicators to predict future growth and trends. In addition, this team manages the sales compensation and incentives programs.
The Project Management Team develops, monitors, and reviews project management deliverables and activities within the project plans. Department’s strategic and important projects are started and managed by this team. They make our future interesting and cutting-edge!
The Sales Solutions Team assists the AEs with their sales motion, focusing on some of our more complex product solutions. They provide detailed presentations of our tools to convey the value to customers. These colleagues also deal with all technical issues that arise in the sales process, prepare the necessary documentation, and interact with the development teams.
The Sales team has members located all over the world including Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Serbia, Spain, the United States, you name it! Currently, we have several hubs across the US offices and our largest one is located in Barcelona.
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs