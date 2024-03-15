Mid-Market Sales Manager (US&Canada Markets)

Create a winning culture of high performance and an engaged team by achieving below-average regrettable attrition and high AE attainment (100%+).

Develop and execute a comprehensive sales strategy for the enterprise segment, aligning it to business objectives.

Build a tight partnership with the GTM Enablement team to uplevel critical AE skills/competencies.

Be the Executive contact in key customer deals to help your team close business.

Identify new market opportunities, customer segments, and sales channels to drive revenue.

Create situational playbooks and sales plays to expand business within an existing customer base.

Start with a team of eight Mid-Market Account Executives and continue to hire and develop the team to meet the needs of the territory growth you deliver.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Sales Manager (US and Canada Markets) role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

Who we are looking for

At least eight years of relevant sales experience, with 3+ years of people management with a majority of time spent in the MM & Enterprise.

A builder mindset and the ability to see and execute the opportunity ahead. A track record in doing so.

Proven track record of recruiting, hiring, and onboarding A-players.

Experience coaching and enabling with a track record of developing top-tier sellers.

Advanced with building and executing a customer-expansion strategy.

Domain expertise specifically within SEO, digital marketing, and martech (preferred, but not needed).

Strong collaboration with cross-functional teams, including marketing and product development, to develop effective sales plans & strategies.

Diversity evangelism and sponsorship.

Excellent Judgment: Demonstrates sound decision-making skills and the ability to assess complex situations to make informed choices.

Ability to Build and Develop a Team: Excels in hiring top talent, developing team members' skills, and fostering a high-performing culture within the organization.

High-Performance Culture: Sets and maintains exceptionally high standards for themselves and their team, constantly coaching for excellence in all aspects of work.

Strategic Thinking with Tactical Execution : Balances strategic thinking with a hands-on approach to ensure effective execution of plans and initiatives.

Innovation Mindset : Encourages and expects innovation from their team, fostering a culture of creativity and continuous improvement in a psychologically safe place.

Ambitious and Conviction-Driven: Sets ambitious goals and possesses the confidence and determination to pursue them with conviction.

Results-Oriented: Focuses on achieving measurable results, meeting targets, and driving impactful outcomes.

Inspirational Leadership: As a key part of the leadership team. Inspires and motivates others, fostering passion and commitment within the team to achieve shared goals.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You thrive in a fast-paced, team environment with a high drive for experimentation.

You will use your strategic skills to deal with ambiguity, manage timely decisions, drive vision and purpose, and manage innovation.

Martech and/or domain experience is strongly preferred.

Your people skills will build effective teams and resolve conflicts while developing, inspiring, and motivating others.

Your foundational skills include managerial courage, a drive for results, planning, and organizing. The ability to problem solve, drive change, manage and measure others’ work, manage time, and communicate.

A bit about the team The Snr Sales Manager for Mid-Market is a key leadership position responsible for driving sales growth and managing a high-performing international Sales Org. Partnering with and reporting to the Director of Sales for MM & Enterprise, this leader will build and lead a high-performing sales team through recruiting, coaching, developing, and motivating the organization to overachieve revenue targets. Your passion for investing in and developing high-potential enterprise sellers, along with the ability to develop and deploy a repeatable enterprise strategy, will make you a frontrunner for this role. This is a unique opportunity to help shape and accelerate our success at Semrush.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Low-cost medical, dental, and vision plans.

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.

Employee Assistance Program.

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO.

Paid parental leave.

Short-term and Long-term Disability.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.

Travel Insurance.

Corporate Events.

Snacks, coffee, tea.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





