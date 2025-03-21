Middle Market Customer Success Manager (US Markets)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Middle Market Customer Success Manager role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

Who we are looking for

3-5+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or a related role, with a focus on enterprise customers, preferably in the MarTech or SaaS space.

Strong pipeline management skills, allowing you to easily deliver renewals ahead of schedule.

Proven track record of building strong relationships with different levels of seniority.

Proven experience in relationship management, ensuring customers see clear connections between their processes and the results Semrush delivers.

Ability to deliver strong renewal results against a quota. Familiarity with managing Books of Business against ARR targets.

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written, with an ability to articulate complex concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences.

General understanding of digital marketing technologies such as SEO, SEM, content marketing, analytics, CRM, and marketing automation.

Experience with upselling customers and generating qualified leads.

Not required, but a plus

Ability to navigate ambiguity and complexity, and adapt in a rapidly changing global business environment.

Experience with international companies is a plus.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



