Motion Designer (Marketing Design Team)

Evolve and maintain a high level of animation, graphic, and creative design within the team. Initiate exploration of new technologies and pipelines. Be open to mentoring within the team and cross-team communication.

Lead and supervise work with external contractors at specific stages of content creation (editors, sound designers, composers, illustrators, etc.).

Participate in creative pre-production, create, develop and defend concepts. Propose new formats, ideas, and ways of promotional communication.

Create storyboards, communicate with designers, prepare materials for animation, animate, work with sound and resizes. Animate additional marketing materials for WEB and emails.

As a motion designer/animator, participate in content creation for marketing campaigns (paid promo videos, paid display banners, paid social videos) and internal corporate tasks.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product - a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Motion Designer role for those who are eager to play with fonts, don't shy away from style guides, and possess a desire for endless improvement.

Who we are looking for

You have at least five years of experience in a motion design position, ready to share a showreel of your best work.

Have an art base in design and animation.

Fluent in After Effects/Figma/Illustrator/Photoshop/Premiere.

Have experience with vector animation in Lottie/Rive and skills in working with shooting video (simple editing, color correction, rotoscoping).

Have a basic knowledge of Cinema 4D/Blender.

Prone to creative thinking, have participated in or developed creative concepts/promo videos/promo assemblies on their own.

Understand the principles of working with music and visuals (strong beats, squares, bars). Have experience in creating directorial/creative boardomatics. At a sketching level, able to visualize and explain ideas.





They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have an art degree.

Have experience in scriptwriting/promo copywriting.

Have experience in CG production or Creative Agency. Know the basics of marketing/best practices of working with creativity in video.

Actively participate in creative communities and follow trends in design, animation, CG, creative.

Have experience and interest in neural networks and their implementation in commercial projects.

Have basic frame-by-frame animation skills in TVPaint/ToonBoom.

Communicative, able to propose/defend a solution or find a compromise. Independent and responsible.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.





A bit about the team



Motion Promo is an in-house team capable of developing complex animation and motion design projects in various techniques and styles internally and with the involvement of freelancers.

As part of the Creative Agency and independently, the team participates in the development of Advertising Campaigns, Design Support for corporate clients, and Motion Content development. The team focuses on design and animation for shooting promo videos, developing animation creative and key visuals, creating promo videos (Apps & Tools Promo, Overview Videos, etc.), paid social & paid display content, email, and web animation.

The team's specialization is in creative, motion design, and CG services. Skillset: deep product knowledge, production, execution, creativity and concept development, 2D & 3D design, illustration, sketching, motion design, product, character, web, frame-by-frame, and 3D animation, sound design, AI work. The team's goal is to create content of a high/creative/visual and animation level, constantly strive to increase the KPI of content and campaigns, and create and maintain content standards within Semrush.







We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of working. Proven!

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees





Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.