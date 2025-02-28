Office Manager (Office Management Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Office Manager role for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value—people.

Who we are looking for

Fluent in Serbian and English

Minimum two years of local experience in an Administrative position (Office Manager)

Experience in an IT company preferred

Creative, goal-oriented, open-minded

Keeping a growth mindset in understanding the possibilities of development within oneself

Not required, but a plus

You have experience with setting up and troubleshooting IT and Audiovisual equipment

Passion for customer service and creating a great work environment

Persistent personality to overcome roadblocks and achieve goals

Ability to give and accept positive, productive feedback while demonstrating the capability of direct and honest feedback when needed

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Office Management team's work is mainly focused on maintaining the office, preparing breakfast and snacks, taking care of our employees, and making sure that the office is taken care of in terms of furniture, equipment, dealing with contractors and vendors, and maintaining archives.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This is a “work-from-office” role, but you have the flexibility to #wfh for various reasons

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!