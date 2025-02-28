Office Manager (Office Management Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Office Manager role for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value—people.
Tasks in the role
- Coordinate with property management, vendors, and suppliers to ensure smooth day-to-day office operations
- Maintain office, cleaning, snacks, and beverage supplies by means of orders to various vendors
- Collaborate with Human Resources, IT, and other departments to help with new hire onboarding duties
- Order laptops, IT peripherals, and workstation furniture to ensure new employees have the right equipment to be comfortable and productive from day one
- Update seating plans and maintain a desk/room reservation system to accommodate visitors and growing teams
- Work with the Office Design department for all office interior decorating needs and furniture orders
- Manage the full cycle of vendor relationships: proposals, negotiations, contracting, purchase orders, invoicing/receipt
- Manage document flow and archiving
- Assisting with event management—planning & execution
- Keep a close pulse on the needs of employees by being accessible and approachable to their requests
- Responsible for inventory and performing annual stock count
- Run errands and perform miscellaneous job-related duties and ad-hoc projects as assigned
Who we are looking for
- Fluent in Serbian and English
- Minimum two years of local experience in an Administrative position (Office Manager)
- Experience in an IT company preferred
- Creative, goal-oriented, open-minded
- Keeping a growth mindset in understanding the possibilities of development within oneself
Not required, but a plus
- You have experience with setting up and troubleshooting IT and Audiovisual equipment
- Passion for customer service and creating a great work environment
- Persistent personality to overcome roadblocks and achieve goals
- Ability to give and accept positive, productive feedback while demonstrating the capability of direct and honest feedback when needed
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Office Management team's work is mainly focused on maintaining the office, preparing breakfast and snacks, taking care of our employees, and making sure that the office is taken care of in terms of furniture, equipment, dealing with contractors and vendors, and maintaining archives.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This is a “work-from-office” role, but you have the flexibility to #wfh for various reasons
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Other vacancies
Is there a way to speak about all the teams at our Company that make Semrush the way it is? Oh yes, there is! Are we going to update this section on a regular basis? Oh yes, we are! Because our people are our main value and top priority.
We sincerely appreciate and acknowledge every employee’s contribution to the development of the product.
If you haven't found a job that interests you in other sections, try looking here. In the meantime, we will do our best to keep updating the content for this part of the Career Page.