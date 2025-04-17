Partnership Assistant (Datos Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role: Partnership Assistant for those who are goal-oriented and success-oriented. This role is suitable for those who have just graduated from university, are at the beginning of their career path, or dream of starting their path in the IT field.

Who we are looking for

Have an understanding of big data, data analytics, (un-)structured data

Experience in the development and creation of organizational materials and proposals for prospecting and relationship building

Planning and organizational skills

Ability to prioritize work assignments

Computer literacy (Word, Excel, database management, internet research)

Excellent verbal and written English skills (C1/C2 is a must)

A bit about the team

Datos, a Semrush Company, is a global clickstream data provider focused on licensing anonymized, at scale, privacy-secured datasets to ensure its clients and partners are safe in an otherwise perilous marketplace. Datos offers access to the desktop and mobile browsing behavior for tens of millions of users across the globe, packaged into clean, easy to understand data products. Datos’ mission is to provide clickstream data built on trust, and driven by tangible results. Major firms around the globe trust Datos to provide the data they need to stop operating blindly in an ever-changing digital landscape. Datos was founded in 2019 and has offices in New York City (HQ), Spain, and Germany.

Datos Partnerships Team plays a key role in driving strategic growth by supporting outreach, relationship-building, and internal coordination across departments. We are the bridge between potential partners and our internal teams, ensuring that partnership opportunities are researched, qualified, and moved forward smoothly.

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

