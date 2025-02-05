Project Manager Production (Global Events Team)
Tasks in the role
- Maintain and enhance efficient project management processes and documentation
- Track and report on project progress, identifying and resolving any challenges proactively
- Lead cross-functional project teams and workstreams
Swag
- Lead and manage Semrush Swag Store and Spotlight Swag projects, ensuring seamless operations and delivery
- Update and optimize processes and workflows related to swag production
- Oversee freelance contributors and ensure their deliverables align with project timelines and quality standards
- Source and evaluate new Spotlight swag options to enhance the event experience
Production Liaison
- Maintain and monitor project budgets, ensuring financial efficiency and accuracy
- Serve as the primary liaison between the internal team and external event production partners and vendors
- Collaborate closely with production companies to ensure the successful execution of event elements
- Oversee logistics and production schedules to ensure seamless event execution
- Act as the primary point of contact between sponsors, sales teams, and production partners
- Negotiate contracts and manage relationships with vendors to ensure high-quality service delivery
Sponsors Liaison
- Ensure sponsors have all the necessary information regarding event logistics and production details
- Coordinate and manage sponsor deliverables, timelines, and production with Sponsor Sales representative
- Oversee sponsor contracting and invoicing processes and update weekly report
- Research, acquire, and handle relationships with production sponsors (snacks, drinks, transportation, etc.)
Other
- Lead and manage various ad hoc event-related projects, ensuring deadlines and deliverables are met
- Lead freelancer hiring and payments release cycle and reporting on Upwork
- Build strong relationships with regional teams and key stakeholders
- Regular reporting to senior management on project statuses, identifying risks proactively
Who we are looking for
- Proven experience in project management with a strong emphasis on event production
- Background in coordinating sponsor logistics and deliverables for events and building
- Exceptional organizational skills with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with internal teams, production partners, and sponsors
- Budget management experience with a keen eye for cost control
- Problem-solving mindset with the ability to adapt to changing circumstances
- Proficiency in project management tools and software is a plus
- Experience managing freelance teams and external vendors
- Outstanding organizational skills
- Strong attention to detail
- Calm under pressure
- Adaptable and flexible
- Team player mentality
- A “Can-do” attitude
Not required, but a plus
- Previous experience in event production or working with production companies
- Familiarity with sponsor logistics coordination for large-scale events
- Creative problem-solving skills and attention to detail
- Knowledge of swag production and fulfillment processes
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee resource groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
