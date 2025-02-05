Project Manager Production (Global Events Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our PM Production (Global Events Team) role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Who we are looking for

Proven experience in project management with a strong emphasis on event production

Background in coordinating sponsor logistics and deliverables for events and building

Exceptional organizational skills with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with internal teams, production partners, and sponsors

Budget management experience with a keen eye for cost control

Problem-solving mindset with the ability to adapt to changing circumstances

Proficiency in project management tools and software is a plus

Experience managing freelance teams and external vendors

Outstanding organizational skills

Strong attention to detail

Calm under pressure

Adaptable and flexible

Team player mentality

A “Can-do” attitude

Not required, but a plus

Previous experience in event production or working with production companies

Familiarity with sponsor logistics coordination for large-scale events

Creative problem-solving skills and attention to detail

Knowledge of swag production and fulfillment processes

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee resource groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!