Procurement Category Manager of Services (Procurement and Docflow Team)

Oversees the complete contract lifecycle, ensuring proper administration, compliance, and renewals. Collaborates with Legal and others involved in the lifecycle of the contract.

Identifies, evaluates, and, in partnership with the business, supports the selection of suppliers, ensuring they meet the company's quality, cost, and technical requirements. Builds and maintains strong relationships with existing and potential vendors, conducting regular performance evaluations to guarantee optimal service levels.

Leads contract negotiations with vendors to secure favorable terms and conditions, price structures, and service-level agreements (SLAs). Works closely with legal and internal stakeholders to mitigate risks and ensure compliance with company policies and regulatory requirements.

Performs spend analysis and creates an annual Category Management Plan for their category. Recommends and implements short-term and long-term changes to achieve cost reductions and efficiencies. Leverages business relationships to adjust the pipeline of priorities.

Builds and maintains positive business relationships with suppliers and stakeholders. Can clearly articulate the Procurement team’s value proposition. Understands the functional organizations under their purview, their overall business, mission, strategies, and goals. Understands critical success factors as well as the technology being purchased.

Partners with key stakeholders to identify opportunities, aggregate and standardize goods and services as required to leverage Procurement power and optimize working capital. Participates in major projects as the Project Lead, developing the strategy for sourcing, supplier selection, Total Cost of Ownership evaluation, Return on Investment analysis, pricing negotiation, and contract language negotiation.

Develops and executes cost-saving initiatives through Strategic Sourcing, such as effective negotiations, supplier consolidation, and demand management.

This is our Procurement Category Manager of Services role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Economics, Engineering, Supply Chain, or a related field.

5-7 years of experience in a Purchasing, Strategic Sourcing, or Procurement role.

Solid understanding of procurement best practices, sourcing strategies, and supply chain management.

Broad knowledge of products and services required by Sales, Marketing, HR, Legal, and Finance Units.

Ability to manage a diverse matrix of stakeholders across different business units and develop strong relationships.

Ability to manage multiple projects to deliver the desired outcome.

Leadership skills: Ability to motivate and engage team members. Problem-solving and decision-making skills.

Accountability/Results driven: Personal willingness to be responsible for the outcome of your actions and the determination to ensure that results are achieved.

Customer and solution-oriented: The desire and ability to provide high-quality service to all customers in a responsive and prompt manner.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

Influencing Skills: The ability to work in close alignment with other functions internally and suppliers externally and to influence others so that the desired results are achieved.

Project Management.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

The Procurement Team is responsible for sourcing and onboarding vendors, ensuring that Semrush receives the best value, and managing a frictionless buying process for our employees. The team is a part of the Administration department, which aims to provide our employees with the services and workplaces they need to do their best work.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans.

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.

Employee Assistance Program.

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO.

Paid parental leave.

Short-term and Long-term Disability.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.

Travel Insurance.

Corporate Events.

Snacks, coffee, tea.

Free Parking for employees (Prudential Center) - add for Boston only.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.