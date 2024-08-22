Procurement Coordinator (Procurement and Docflow Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Procurement Coordinator role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
We are looking for an experienced Procurement Coordinator to join our team. This individual will execute buyer activities and be a key lead in helping develop and support our stakeholders with our P-Card program and its platform. This is a great opportunity to help improve the capabilities of the Procurement team, handle third-party payments in a more efficient way, and enhance our ability to deliver quality services to our stakeholders across the company.
Corporate Credit Card Program Management
Support the deployment, maintenance, and management of our P-Card platform and relevant processes for procurement of goods and services, including serving as administrator of the platform, troubleshooting, and providing consistent support of the company policies
Address and resolve any discrepancies or issues related to credit card transactions
Coordinate with finance, treasury, and accounting teams to ensure timely and accurate reporting of the transactions
Provide direct support for employees on corporate credit card usage and policies
Assist in configuring the credit card platform and policies to optimize cost control, visibility, and fraud prevention
Assist in managing subscription expenses in alignment with accounting cycles
Help monitor established KPIs, help identify areas of opportunity/improvement
Purchase Order (PO) processing in Oracle
Enter, validate, and issue purchase orders in alignment with company policy, ensuring accuracy, completeness, and compliance by partnering closely with our procurement teams
Work closely with our Finance, Treasury, and Accounting teams as needed to ensure the completeness and correctness of the PO data
Provide additional support on procurement projects across various categories as needed
Reporting and analysis support as needed
Who we are looking for
2+ years of experience in a Procurement team
Experience with end-to-end procure-to-pay (P2P) processes and systems desired
Experience with Corporate Card programs desired
Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
Ability to work cross-functionally within the organization to hit project milestones
Experience with contracts and services agreements, ranging from small to enterprise-level
Analytical, data-driven approach with attention to detail; ability to leverage internal tools to create actionable reporting
Ability to effectively engage team members, solve problems, and have sound decision-making skills
Not required, but a plus
Admin and/or deep user-level experience with financial or procurement SaaS platform(s)
Experience working with Oracle Procurement
Experience implementing new procurement processes or tools and/or training employees on new features/processes
Experience working within a technology-focused organization and/or with Software, SaaS, and Cloud-based products
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Procurement team is responsible for managing the procurement function globally. We ensure the business teams have the vendor services and products they need to meet their goals, both strategic and tactical. We strive to optimize the value and minimize the risk in the company’s vendor relationships.
The successful candidate will add value by working on a number of simultaneous projects with minimal supervision and exemplary follow-through.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Finance
The Semrush Finance teams help the business maintain financial stability, make economically sound decisions, and collect accurate information on the Company's profits and costs.
This unit is divided into several departments: accounting, financial planning & analysis, treasury, administrative, and even investor relations. Yes, as a public company, we now have to take care of those, too.
The Finance team has a typical multi-level structure. The team is represented in practically all our offices worldwide.
Interesting fact: you rarely meet a specialist who both knows what Slack is and also is able to deal with invoicing in Oracle. Our Finance team can do that!
