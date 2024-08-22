Procurement Coordinator (Procurement and Docflow Team)

Work closely with our Finance, Treasury, and Accounting teams as needed to ensure the completeness and correctness of the PO data

Enter, validate, and issue purchase orders in alignment with company policy, ensuring accuracy, completeness, and compliance by partnering closely with our procurement teams

Assist in configuring the credit card platform and policies to optimize cost control, visibility, and fraud prevention

Coordinate with finance, treasury, and accounting teams to ensure timely and accurate reporting of the transactions

Support the deployment, maintenance, and management of our P-Card platform and relevant processes for procurement of goods and services, including serving as administrator of the platform, troubleshooting, and providing consistent support of the company policies

We are looking for an experienced Procurement Coordinator to join our team. This individual will execute buyer activities and be a key lead in helping develop and support our stakeholders with our P-Card program and its platform. This is a great opportunity to help improve the capabilities of the Procurement team, handle third-party payments in a more efficient way, and enhance our ability to deliver quality services to our stakeholders across the company.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Procurement Coordinator role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

2+ years of experience in a Procurement team

Experience with end-to-end procure-to-pay (P2P) processes and systems desired

Experience with Corporate Card programs desired

Strong written and verbal communication skills in English

Ability to work cross-functionally within the organization to hit project milestones

Experience with contracts and services agreements, ranging from small to enterprise-level

Analytical, data-driven approach with attention to detail; ability to leverage internal tools to create actionable reporting

Ability to effectively engage team members, solve problems, and have sound decision-making skills

Not required, but a plus

Admin and/or deep user-level experience with financial or procurement SaaS platform(s)

Experience working with Oracle Procurement

Experience implementing new procurement processes or tools and/or training employees on new features/processes

Experience working within a technology-focused organization and/or with Software, SaaS, and Cloud-based products

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



The Procurement team is responsible for managing the procurement function globally. We ensure the business teams have the vendor services and products they need to meet their goals, both strategic and tactical. We strive to optimize the value and minimize the risk in the company’s vendor relationships.

The successful candidate will add value by working on a number of simultaneous projects with minimal supervision and exemplary follow-through.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



