Procurement Coordinator (Procurement and Docflow Team)

Assist Procurement IT Category Manager and specialists with the management and negotiation of deals on Semrush’s behalf

For purchases made under corporate cards/P-cards, obtain and submit receipts in partnership with the IT Category team

Assist with the purchase of new software licenses or other goods or services, as requested by end-users through our ticketing system (JIRA)

We are looking for a Procurement Coordinator to join our Technology Procurement Category team. The coordinator will assist in company-wide sourcing projects and be a contributor to our technology category strategies. This is a great opportunity to join the technology procurement team as we expand our services. This role reports to the Category Manager of IT in Procurement.

Who we are looking for

B. S. Degree preferred

Minimum two years of experience working with finance or procurement processes within a company

Experience with ERP systems/procure-to-pay processes

Track record of working cross-functionally

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Proficient in Google Suite and/or Microsoft Office Suite programs

English language required

Not required, but a plus

You have experience with Oracle ERP or JIRA systems

Have experience with software, cloud technology, and other IT vendors

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



The Procurement team is responsible for managing the procurement function globally. We ensure the business teams have the vendor services and products they need to meet their goals, both strategic and tactical. We strive to optimize the value and minimize the risk in the company’s vendor relationships.

The successful candidate will add value by working on a number of simultaneous projects with minimal supervision and exemplary follow-through.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



