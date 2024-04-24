Product Designer (Khaki Team)

We communicate cross-functionally between teams and departments to develop the most effective solutions.

We share knowledge and help each other improve solutions at regular design meetings (our department has three designers + a UX writer, and the company has over 40+ designers!).

We track the results of our work using established analytics tools: Mouseflow, BigQuery, and Tableau (+in-house analysts who help uncover even more valuable information in the data).

We choose our own UX research methods, insight discovery, and solution validation techniques, and we interact with users directly.

Develop our design system for analytical charts and data visualization, design new charts, and optimize existing ones.

Review analytics post-release, measure the success of solutions, interpret the results of the release, and, if necessary, refine the solution.

Hand over final layouts to the development team and monitor their implementation.

Research JTBD (Jobs To Be Done) and optimize the User Experience and interactions with the product, even Customer Journey Maps (CJM) for each segment (within a product or a tool, not an entire service level).

Immerse yourself in the context and scenarios of various segments of our audience.

UI: Know how to turn a mix of animations, pictures, buttons, fonts, and colors into a great interface.

UX: Create hypotheses and test them and not be afraid to experiment and learn new things.

This is our Product Designer role for those who:

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

You understand that users are not designers, do not view the product as you do, and mostly just want to solve their problems quickly and efficiently rather than admire the screens.

You conduct UX research, study analytics, and formulate hypotheses based on data.

You have experience designing charts, analytical interfaces, and dashboards.

You are proficient in Figma, working with components and atomic and modular design systems, and have at least three years of experience in product design.

You are a thorough thinker, initiative, and self-autonomous team player.

You are proficient in English at an intermediate level or higher (or you are a native speaker).

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have experience interviewing users and identifying product and design goals and objectives.

Experience working within the AAARRR funnel, developing hypotheses, and improving key metrics.

Please attach a portfolio describing your projects. Explain the challenges you faced, how they were resolved, and the outcomes achieved.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

We are the Khaki Team!

Our team is developing the My Reports service. It’s meant to help users easily generate reports using data from all over Semrush and other sources.

During the interview, you’ll have a chance to meet our team and ask all your questions about our tools, the way we are working, and your future scope of work. We’ll tell you everything about the awesome and challenging tasks we’re dealing with right now and how we’re planning to solve them together.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.