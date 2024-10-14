Product Designer (Local Unit)

At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.

A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.

During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.