Product Designer (Local Unit)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Product Designer for those who
UX: create hypotheses and test them, are not afraid to experiment and learn new things.
UI: know how to turn a mix of animations, pictures, buttons, fonts and colors into a great interface
Tasks in the role
Working with the team to create and improve user engagement with the product. You’ll need to defend your decisions and participate in discussions and planning
Conducting UX research, communicating with internal users, and conducting usability tests
Monitor statistics and propose hypotheses to elevate user experience and contribute to business growth
Creating adaptive pages and product interfaces based on the design system
Collaborate with other Semrush teams, product management, and marketers
Supervise design implementation with software developers
Who we are looking for
3+ years in design
A proven track record in creating great experiences and a portfolio that shows your creativity in solving complex problems with well-thought designs
Experience working with product managers and engineering to design and ship features iteratively
Strong knowledge of Figma
Basic understanding of page layout
Experience with design systems/guides/UI kit
Strong sense of individual initiative and ability to lean into and learn new concepts
Strong prioritization, organization, and personal management skills
English level — advanced
Not required, but a plus
You have experience in UX research
Ability to look through the data in Google Analytics and formulate hypotheses based on it
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Design
At Semrush, there’re Product and Marketing Design teams. These colleagues are masters of creativity. They invent beauty every day to present our Company to the world in the best way possible.
UX and UI designers are involved in product design projects. The UX professionals develop the product's interaction with the user, while the UI experts develop the product’s visual interface with a desire to impact customers’ emotions.
Marketing design includes motion, web, and graphic design. These colleagues are in charge of corporate identity. They create layouts for advertising campaigns, handle internal & external events, design, and much more.
A day without creative concepts is a day wasted :) Do you agree? Then, you’ll be on the same page with our designers.
