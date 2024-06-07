Еmployee Education Manager (Product Expertise Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
And this is our Еmployee Education Manager role for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value—people, and are eager to share their expertise to ensure the success of various projects across the company.
Tasks in the role
Participate in various projects within the organization, offering consultations to ensure project success and profitability
Validate and consult on existing and planned product ideas, concepts, and customer workflows and contribute ideas for product features
Develop and deliver custom product training about Semrush tools, features, and its audience segments
Monitor industry news and inform employees about competitor updates and market trends
Provide ongoing employee support and answer questions regarding Semrush software functionality, updates, and changes
Who we are looking for
Strong communication skills and the ability and desire to explain complex things in simple words
Open-mindedness, friendliness, and constant desire to contribute to Semrush product development
Problem-solving and flexible mindset, ability to produce quality work while keeping up with multiple, sometimes shifting, priorities
Ability to deal with different types of people, different mentalities, and cultures and adapt training courses accordingly
Strong organizational, analytical, and time management skills
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You have a Bachelor’s degree in IT or other related fields or 2+ years of relevant experience (including a strong understanding of website building and using Google Analytics, GSC, etc.)
An understanding of digital marketing fundamentals (SEO/PPC) is preferred
Experience with SaaS software companies and using software such as Ahrefs or Similarweb is a plus
Ability to work in a rapidly changing and evolving environment
Open to feedback and making necessary adjustments
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
Being part of the Product Expertise Team involves being ready to share knowledge, offer advice, and provide guidance to all Semrush employees. We are here to ensure business and key growth initiatives with top-notch expertise in segments/products/industry/competitors and to assist employees who seek product and market knowledge within the company.
Structurally, each Еmployee Education Manager possesses expertise in 90% of Semrush-related topics, but some have a specialization in particular areas, like SEO, business analysis, or Semrush billing.
The team itself isn’t big but definitely multinational and globally spread. They support and help each employee grow and improve. They never stop learning, and as pillars of the company’s knowledge, they love contributing to product, business, and employee development.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
