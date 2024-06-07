Еmployee Education Manager (Product Expertise Team)

Provide ongoing employee support and answer questions regarding Semrush software functionality, updates, and changes

Develop and deliver custom product training about Semrush tools, features, and its audience segments

Validate and consult on existing and planned product ideas, concepts, and customer workflows and contribute ideas for product features

Participate in various projects within the organization, offering consultations to ensure project success and profitability

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. And this is our Еmployee Education Manager role for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value—people, and are eager to share their expertise to ensure the success of various projects across the company.

Who we are looking for

Strong communication skills and the ability and desire to explain complex things in simple words

Open-mindedness, friendliness, and constant desire to contribute to Semrush product development

Problem-solving and flexible mindset, ability to produce quality work while keeping up with multiple, sometimes shifting, priorities

Ability to deal with different types of people, different mentalities, and cultures and adapt training courses accordingly

Strong organizational, analytical, and time management skills

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have a Bachelor’s degree in IT or other related fields or 2+ years of relevant experience (including a strong understanding of website building and using Google Analytics, GSC, etc.)

An understanding of digital marketing fundamentals (SEO/PPC) is preferred

Experience with SaaS software companies and using software such as Ahrefs or Similarweb is a plus

Ability to work in a rapidly changing and evolving environment

Open to feedback and making necessary adjustments

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

Being part of the Product Expertise Team involves being ready to share knowledge, offer advice, and provide guidance to all Semrush employees. We are here to ensure business and key growth initiatives with top-notch expertise in segments/products/industry/competitors and to assist employees who seek product and market knowledge within the company.

Structurally, each Еmployee Education Manager possesses expertise in 90% of Semrush-related topics, but some have a specialization in particular areas, like SEO, business analysis, or Semrush billing.

The team itself isn’t big but definitely multinational and globally spread. They support and help each employee grow and improve. They never stop learning, and as pillars of the company’s knowledge, they love contributing to product, business, and employee development.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.