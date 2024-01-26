Product Owner (Papyrus Team)

Content Health Tools - Development of tools to control and automate work with the quality and relevance of content, preventing the loss of valuable knowledge.

Work on automation and add-ons for Confluence to improve knowledge creation, sharing, and updating processes.

Cross-platform search (Universal Search). Our goal is to become the most efficient and accessible resource for finding information on Semrush.

Work with both existing products and launch new ones.

This is our Product Owner role for those who know how to build a successful product development strategy, appreciate communication with users, and are ready to conquer the international market together with the team.

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

Upper-Intermediate English

Experience in product development for two or more years.

Experience in the role of Product Owner for three or more years.

Willingness to fit in with our professional team :).

Clarity and organization, as you will have to work on several projects at the same time.

Soft skills for comfortable communication, flexibility.

Basic understanding of knowledge management, and most importantly, interest in this area.

Skills in metrics and analytics.

Proactively plan goals in accordance with the company's goals and investigate problems yourself. Documentation as a product.

Skill for managing large projects.

Ability to look beyond current tasks and take a broad view.

Willingness to do a lot of research in the field of knowledge management and implementation of modern practices.Ability to speak and announce our new killer features.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

We are looking for an energetic Product Owner to join the Papyrus team, responsible for knowledge management and the development of innovative products aimed at increasing the efficiency of the processes of searching and sharing information within the company.

Our approach is knowledge management as a strategic product.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and Spanish courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.