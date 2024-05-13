Product Owner (Black Team)

Collaborate closely with UX/UI designers to enhance the onboarding experience, driving user activation and reducing churn rates

Design and implement A/B tests and experiments to refine user engagement and retention strategies, optimizing product performance

Define key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics to gauge the success and efficacy of the product, leveraging data-driven insights to drive informed product decisions

Conduct comprehensive market research to gain insight into customer needs, market trends, and the competitive landscape within the SaaS marketing software industry

Utilize advanced data analytics tools to delve into user behavior, conversion funnels, and key metrics, identifying potential growth avenues and guiding product decisions

Maintain effective communication with stakeholders at all levels, providing regular updates on project progress, milestones achieved, and any encountered challenges

Prioritize the product backlog efficiently, coordinating with cross-functional teams to ensure prompt and high-quality delivery of product features

Establish and maintain a comprehensive product roadmap, outlining essential features, enhancements, and milestones based on market insights and customer feedback

Develop and articulate a precise product vision and strategy that aligns with both business objectives and market demands

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Product Owner for those who know how to build a successful product development strategy, appreciate communication with users, and are ready to conquer the international market together with the team.

Who we are looking for

3+ years of proven experience as a Product Owner for a technology product (preferably B2B SaaS)

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong ability in planning, strategic thinking, and data-driven decision-making

Results-oriented mindset with a focus on driving measurable outcomes

Ability to navigate a high degree of ambiguity and drive complex projects forward, executing in a highly autonomous way

A deep understanding of user-centered design principles and user experience best practices

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with distributed cross-functional teams

Data savvy - Well-versed with all tools and concepts (user research, market research, data analysis with SQL and analytic platforms, A/B testing, etc.)

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have a track record of working as a Product Manager

You have an understanding of SEO and how it works

You can work with tools such as SQL, Tableau, and Amplitude

You also have basic skills in Figma

Advanced SQL skills to tease out your own insights from the database without waiting for a Data Analyst.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

The Black Team is responsible for the development and enhancement of the "Site Audit" product. With this tool, users can conduct audits of their websites to identify technical issues, track changes, and analyze statistics related to various types of errors. Our tool is one of the leaders in the global market.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.