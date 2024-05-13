Product Owner (Black Team)
Tasks in the role
Develop and articulate a precise product vision and strategy that aligns with both business objectives and market demands
Establish and maintain a comprehensive product roadmap, outlining essential features, enhancements, and milestones based on market insights and customer feedback
Prioritize the product backlog efficiently, coordinating with cross-functional teams to ensure prompt and high-quality delivery of product features
Conduct user interviews and distill valuable insights
Formulate and rapidly validate hypotheses to drive product innovation and optimization
Maintain effective communication with stakeholders at all levels, providing regular updates on project progress, milestones achieved, and any encountered challenges
Coordinate product releases meticulously, including feature launches, beta testing, and post-launch monitoring and support
Utilize advanced data analytics tools to delve into user behavior, conversion funnels, and key metrics, identifying potential growth avenues and guiding product decisions
Conduct comprehensive market research to gain insight into customer needs, market trends, and the competitive landscape within the SaaS marketing software industry
Define key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics to gauge the success and efficacy of the product, leveraging data-driven insights to drive informed product decisions
Design and implement A/B tests and experiments to refine user engagement and retention strategies, optimizing product performance
Collaborate closely with UX/UI designers to enhance the onboarding experience, driving user activation and reducing churn rates
Who we are looking for
3+ years of proven experience as a Product Owner for a technology product (preferably B2B SaaS)
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Strong ability in planning, strategic thinking, and data-driven decision-making
Results-oriented mindset with a focus on driving measurable outcomes
Ability to navigate a high degree of ambiguity and drive complex projects forward, executing in a highly autonomous way
A deep understanding of user-centered design principles and user experience best practices
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with distributed cross-functional teams
Data savvy - Well-versed with all tools and concepts (user research, market research, data analysis with SQL and analytic platforms, A/B testing, etc.)
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You have a track record of working as a Product Manager
You have an understanding of SEO and how it works
You can work with tools such as SQL, Tableau, and Amplitude
You also have basic skills in Figma
Advanced SQL skills to tease out your own insights from the database without waiting for a Data Analyst.
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
The Black Team is responsible for the development and enhancement of the "Site Audit" product. With this tool, users can conduct audits of their websites to identify technical issues, track changes, and analyze statistics related to various types of errors. Our tool is one of the leaders in the global market.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.
