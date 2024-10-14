Product Owner (Local Unit)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Product Owner for those who know how to build a successful product development strategy, appreciate communication with users, and are ready to conquer the international market together with the team.
Tasks in the role
Building a strategy and vision of the product
Creating a long-term (1–2 years) and a short-term roadmap of the product
Formulating, defending and checking product hypotheses
Identification, development and prioritization of requirements
Keeping a product backlog
Customer development
Monitoring and analysis of product/business metrics
Work with monetization and unit economics
Interaction with development teams, marketing teams, sales teams and support teams
Holding product plannings and groomings in the development team
Competitive analysis
Protection and regular synchronization of the product strategy with the business representatives
Constant search of potential development spheres
Communicating information regarding product plans to the company employees
Who we are looking for
Experience in a Product Owner or Product Manager role for at least four years
Experience of Agile and Scrum and understanding of Product Owner role
High-level knowledge of product analytics (and experience in applying it)
Experience in setting objectives for the development team and designers
Ability to listen and hear the other party, to negotiate and build win-win solutions
The ability to dive in and understand the new subject area
Excellent communication and presentation skills
English proficiency to at least an upper-intermediate level
Analytical mindset
A bit about the team
The Local Unit of Semrush is dedicated to helping businesses with physical location and SABs to rank higher in local search results and attract more nearby customers.Through a wide range of solutions for Local Marketing, such as listing management, GBP optimization, map rank tracking, and review management, we enable businesses worldwide to achieve growth by gaining and retaining loyal customers with less effort.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.
