Product Owner (Neon Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Product Owner for those who know how to build a successful product development strategy, appreciate communication with users, and are ready to conquer the international market together with the team.
Tasks in the role
Define and implement a product strategy;
Communicate the strategy with stakeholders, and align it with company priorities
Set and track product goals
Be a part of the agile development team
Maintain and prioritize the team’s backlog
Define and analyze key product metrics
Generate and validate hypotheses
Work closely with the Product designer and shape the user experience
Do user research and uncover the key customer problems and pain points
Who we are looking for
- Experience in a Product Owner or Product Manager role for at least four years
- Understanding of Agile and Scrum and understanding of Product Owner role
- High-level knowledge of product analytics (and experience in applying it)
- Experience in setting objectives for the development team and designers
- Ability to listen and hear the other party, to negotiate and build win-win solutions
- The ability to dive in and understand the new subject area
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- English proficiency to at least an upper-intermediate level
- Analytical mindset
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
- You have a track record of working with early-stage products and getting them to product-market fit
- You have an understanding of SEO and how it works
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
This is the full-stack team responsible for Semrush’s expansion into adjacent markets by ideating and testing new products. Succeeding in innovation requires a great understanding of users’ needs and an ability to deliver minimum loveable products in a matter of weeks. So, the team expects a person capable of regularly coming up with well-developed product ideas framed into short development cycles.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working day start.
- Health insurance (Employee + family).
- Psychologist consultations.
- Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office.
- Corporate events.
- Compensation for sports and hobby expenses (Employee+Family).
- Unlimited PTO.
- Hobby benefit.
- Training, courses, conferences.
- English and Greek courses.
- Gifts for employees.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Head of Global Recruitment
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.