Product Owner (Umbrella Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our job role for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.
This is our Product Owner role for those who know how to build a successful product development strategy, appreciate communication with users, and are ready to conquer the international market together with the team.
Tasks in the role
Define the product’s vision, strategy, and roadmap by ensuring that the product supports the company’s overall strategy and goals. Translate product strategy into detailed requirements and prototypes.
Create a product roadmap for the long term (1-2 years).
Form product hypotheses, their defense, and verification.
Identification, elaboration, and prioritization of requirements.
Gain a deep understanding of customer experience, identify and fill product gaps, and generate new ideas to improve the internal customer experience.
Scope and prioritize the product backlog based on business and customer impact.
Definition, monitoring, and analysis of product metrics.
Interact with data providers, development, and marketing teams.
Conduct product planning with the development team. Drive product launches, including working with all relevant stakeholders.
Identify competitors and competitive analysis.
Protect and regulate synchronization of product strategy with business representatives.
Communicate product plans to the company’s employees. Act as a product evangelist to build awareness and understanding of your product area.
Who we are looking for
Experience in a Product Owner role for at least four years.
High-level knowledge of product analytics (and experience in applying it).
Experience in setting objectives for the development team and designers.
Ability to listen and hear the other party, to negotiate and build win-win solutions.
Ability to dive in and understand the new subject area.
Ability to define core problems and provide customers with different possible solutions.
Readiness for changes and ability to adapt to changes.
Desire to learn and bring something new to work processes.
Excellent communication and presentation skills.
English proficiency to at least an upper-intermediate level.
Analytical mindset.
Understanding of Agile and Scrum and understanding of Product Owner role.
A bit about the team
The Payment Solution (Billing) division is actively growing and developing. Our field of responsibility includes everything connected with payments, subscriptions, and user interfaces to purchase, upgrade, subscribe, and so on. Currently, we are in the process of expanding one of our teams that deals with subscriptions.
We are opening the role of Product Owner for one of these teams. Your team will be responsible for the common payment solution data source and the way the whole company will use it and for the management of common limits and product catalog. You will work closely with all products at Semrush to understand their monetization and work on scenarios.
The development team consists of Backend/Frontend developers, QA, and DevOps engineers and is distributed and located in Spain and the Czech Republic.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start.
Psychologist consultations.
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office.
Corporate events.
Multi-sport card and compensation for hobby expense (Employee+Family).
Unlimited PTO.
Hobby benefit.
Training, courses, conferences.
English and Czech courses.
Gifts for employees.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.