Product Owner (Umbrella Team)

Communicate product plans to the company’s employees. Act as a product evangelist to build awareness and understanding of your product area.

Conduct product planning with the development team. Drive product launches, including working with all relevant stakeholders.

Scope and prioritize the product backlog based on business and customer impact.

Gain a deep understanding of customer experience, identify and fill product gaps, and generate new ideas to improve the internal customer experience.

Define the product’s vision, strategy, and roadmap by ensuring that the product supports the company’s overall strategy and goals. Translate product strategy into detailed requirements and prototypes.

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our job role for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic. This is our Product Owner role for those who know how to build a successful product development strategy, appreciate communication with users, and are ready to conquer the international market together with the team.

Who we are looking for

Experience in a Product Owner role for at least four years.

High-level knowledge of product analytics (and experience in applying it).

Experience in setting objectives for the development team and designers.

Ability to listen and hear the other party, to negotiate and build win-win solutions.

Ability to dive in and understand the new subject area.

Ability to define core problems and provide customers with different possible solutions.

Readiness for changes and ability to adapt to changes.

Desire to learn and bring something new to work processes.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

English proficiency to at least an upper-intermediate level.

Analytical mindset.

Understanding of Agile and Scrum and understanding of Product Owner role.

A bit about the team

The Payment Solution (Billing) division is actively growing and developing. Our field of responsibility includes everything connected with payments, subscriptions, and user interfaces to purchase, upgrade, subscribe, and so on. Currently, we are in the process of expanding one of our teams that deals with subscriptions.

We are opening the role of Product Owner for one of these teams. Your team will be responsible for the common payment solution data source and the way the whole company will use it and for the management of common limits and product catalog. You will work closely with all products at Semrush to understand their monetization and work on scenarios.

The development team consists of Backend/Frontend developers, QA, and DevOps engineers and is distributed and located in Spain and the Czech Republic.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start.

Psychologist consultations.

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office.

Corporate events.

Multi-sport card and compensation for hobby expense (Employee+Family).

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and Czech courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.