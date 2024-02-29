Product Owner (Raspberry Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Product Owner for those who know how to build a successful product development strategy, appreciate communication with users, and are ready to conquer the international market together with the team.
Tasks in the role
Conduct thorough market research to understand customer needs, market trends, and the competitive landscape in the SaaS marketing software industry.
Develop and communicate a clear product vision and strategy aligned with business goals and market demand.
Utilize data analytics tools to analyze user behavior, conversion funnels, and key metrics to identify growth opportunities and inform product decisions.
Design and execute A/B tests and experiments to optimize user engagement and retention strategies.
Collaborate with UX/UI designers to optimize the onboarding experience to improve user activation and reduce churn.
Create and maintain a product roadmap outlining key features, enhancements, and milestones based on market insights and customer feedback.
Prioritize product backlog and coordinate with cross-functional teams to ensure timely and high-quality delivery of product features.
Communicate effectively with stakeholders at all levels, providing regular updates on project status, milestones, and challenges.
Coordinate product releases, including feature launches, beta testing, and post-launch monitoring and support.
Define key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics to measure the success and effectiveness of the product and use data-driven insights to inform product decisions.
Who we are looking for
3+ years of proven experience as a Product Manager for a technology product (preferably B2B SaaS) with a track record of driving growth and optimization.
Results-oriented mindset with a focus on driving measurable outcomes.
A deep understanding of user-centered design principles and user experience best practices.
Ability to navigate a high degree of ambiguity and drive complex projects forward, executing in a highly autonomous way.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with distributed cross-functional teams.
Data savvy - well-versed with all tools and concepts (user research, market research, data analysis with SQL and analytic platforms, A/B testing, etc.)
Strong ability in planning, strategic thinking, and data-driven decision-making.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You have a track record of working as a Growth Product Manager.
You have an understanding of SEO and how it works.
Advanced SQL skills to tease out your own insights from the database without waiting for a Data Analyst.
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
The team is working on the recommendation system and onboarding users from various segments to the personalized product solution.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start.
Health insurance coverage.
Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).
Corporate events.
Unlimited PTO.
Hobby benefit.
Training, courses, conferences.
English and Spanish courses.
Gifts for employees.
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
