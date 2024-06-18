Product Researcher (Platform & Core Division)

Package insights into design tools and assets for the product owners and designers to leverage (i.e., personas, design principles, scenarios, frameworks, etc.)

Analyze and synthesize research findings into actionable insights and communicate these to key stakeholders

Employ a wide variety of qualitative and quantitative research methods remotely and in the field

Partner with product, engineering, design, market research, analytics, and business leads throughout the research and design process

Manage large research initiatives from beginning to end. Identify, plan, and execute qualitative and quantitative research methods to understand our users and their needs, identify product improvements, and discover new opportunities

This is our Product Researcher role for those who want to help our product, design, and marketing teams build experiences that delight users and grow our business internationally.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

4+ years of relevant work experience on similar products

Highly proficient in spoken and written English

Experience with a product/software company is a big advantage

Have a track record of discovering, synthesizing, and socializing actionable insights that have influenced real products

Expert in qualitative user experience research methods; familiarity with quantitative research methods (e.g., contextual inquiry, usability testing, interviews, surveys, data analysis, statistics)

Experience working in the Agile software development process

Ability to develop and present research results with cross-functional teams for review and feedback

Experience with online remote research tools (e.g., Dovetail, UserZoom, UserTesting.com)

Ability to clearly, concisely, and persuasively communicate research findings

End-to-end experience with all aspects of research (study design, recruiting, moderation, analysis, reporting)

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

We are a product research team with a research operations manager. There are six of us on the team. We work closely and synchronize regularly; sometimes we organize offline sessions.

Usually, we are working on projects with independent Scrum teams. Projects can be aimed at obtaining information at the strategic level about large-scale product changes or work on changes in a specific department product.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.

