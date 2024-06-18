Product Researcher (Platform & Core Division)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Product Researcher role for those who want to help our product, design, and marketing teams build experiences that delight users and grow our business internationally.
Tasks in the role
Manage large research initiatives from beginning to end. Identify, plan, and execute qualitative and quantitative research methods to understand our users and their needs, identify product improvements, and discover new opportunities
Define, execute, analyze, and interpret the primary user experience and qualitative research globally
Partner with product, engineering, design, market research, analytics, and business leads throughout the research and design process
Employ a wide variety of qualitative and quantitative research methods remotely and in the field
Advocate for user experience research and user-centered design throughout the company
Analyze and synthesize research findings into actionable insights and communicate these to key stakeholders
Package insights into design tools and assets for the product owners and designers to leverage (i.e., personas, design principles, scenarios, frameworks, etc.)
Who we are looking for
4+ years of relevant work experience on similar products
Highly proficient in spoken and written English
Experience with a product/software company is a big advantage
Have a track record of discovering, synthesizing, and socializing actionable insights that have influenced real products
Expert in qualitative user experience research methods; familiarity with quantitative research methods (e.g., contextual inquiry, usability testing, interviews, surveys, data analysis, statistics)
Experience working in the Agile software development process
Ability to develop and present research results with cross-functional teams for review and feedback
Experience with online remote research tools (e.g., Dovetail, UserZoom, UserTesting.com)
Ability to clearly, concisely, and persuasively communicate research findings
End-to-end experience with all aspects of research (study design, recruiting, moderation, analysis, reporting)
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
We are a product research team with a research operations manager. There are six of us on the team. We work closely and synchronize regularly; sometimes we organize offline sessions.
Usually, we are working on projects with independent Scrum teams. Projects can be aimed at obtaining information at the strategic level about large-scale product changes or work on changes in a specific department product.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs