Senior Account Executive - Data Management (Solutions Sales Department)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Senior Account Executive - Data Management for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.
Tasks in the role
- Drive new sales growth by proactively expanding our customer base through targeted outreach, including phone calls, emails, campaigns, and live demonstrations
- Collaborate with business and engineering teams to align on aggressive sales strategies and achieve ambitious sales targets
- Stay sharp by attending workshops and refresher courses focused on sales and marketing techniques
- Strategically plan and support new product launches and events to maximize visibility and impact
- Conduct engaging product demonstrations for potential clients and stakeholders to showcase our solutions
- Maintain expert-level knowledge of our product offerings to effectively address customer inquiries and objections
- Develop and implement business strategies that educate clients on products and services that drive their success
- Organize and facilitate training sessions for clients and team members as needed
- Partner with leadership to craft and execute innovative marketing strategies that enhance our outreach
- Collaborate with team members on new product rollouts, ensuring seamless integration into our sales processes
- Assist with day-to-day operations and workflows within the Sales Specialist group
- Mentor and train new and existing client-facing team members to elevate overall performance
- Liaise with stakeholders across departments to ensure alignment and support for sales initiatives
- Generate and analyze Salesforce and analytics reports to inform strategy and decision-making
- Work closely with management on daily operational tasks to drive results
Who we are looking for
- 5+ years of dynamic sales experience, with a focus on high-volume outreach
- 7+ years of overall professional experience
- 3+ years of experience in high-volume phone sales, excelling in lead generation
- Quick to learn and master various tech stacks, adapting swiftly to changes
- Comfortable collaborating closely with leadership
- Proficient in CRM systems, digital marketing strategies, and SEO/SEM
- Exceptional verbal and written communication skills, including outstanding telephone etiquette
- A strong growth mindset with a drive for continuous improvement
- Proven experience in software sales
Not required, but a plus
- Background in a digital marketing agency, Martech, or SaaS company
- Experience in cold lead outreach
- Familiarity with Google Analytics and marketing concepts
- Experience in MarTech and an understanding of consumer behavior
- If you are a motivated hunter ready to make a significant impact in our sales organization, we want to hear from you
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
- Employee Assistance Program
- 401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
- Unlimited PTO
- Paid parental leave
- Short-term and Long-term Disability
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance
- Travel Insurance
- Corporate Events
- Snacks, coffee, tea
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Sales
Sales team is obviously a critical part of any company. It is assumed that colleagues from Sales are responsible for attracting new lead flows and adding value to our customers through the multitude of the company’s products. However, Semrush wouldn’t be Semrush if everything was that simple.
Across our large Sales team we have several focus areas:
The Account Executive Teams help acquire new customers and maintains strong relationships with existing customers. They go deep into their particular business needs and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth through prospecting, demos, and value creation.
The Sales Training & Enablement Team supports the whole division through sales skill development and translating product information into comprehensible resources. This team conducts onboarding for all new Sales people and prepares regular training (product and sales skills) for them as well as for the Sales Managers.
The Sales Operations Team makes use of competitive analysis, past performance metrics, and other indicators to predict future growth and trends. In addition, this team manages the sales compensation and incentives programs.
The Project Management Team develops, monitors, and reviews project management deliverables and activities within the project plans. Department’s strategic and important projects are started and managed by this team. They make our future interesting and cutting-edge!
The Sales Solutions Team assists the AEs with their sales motion, focusing on some of our more complex product solutions. They provide detailed presentations of our tools to convey the value to customers. These colleagues also deal with all technical issues that arise in the sales process, prepare the necessary documentation, and interact with the development teams.
The Sales team has members located all over the world including Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Serbia, Spain, the United States, you name it! Currently, we have several hubs across the US offices and our largest one is located in Barcelona.
