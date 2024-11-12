Program Manager (Growth Marketing Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Program Manager role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.
Tasks in the role
Ideate, test, iterate, and optimize organic traffic and conversion growth across your portfolio of (up to 4) managed assets
Help operationalize and scale SEO-focused content to drive traffic and new paying users
Manage an effective team of freelancers and agencies
Prioritize viable opportunities based on impact and partner with teams across the Marketing organization to build full-blown strategic plans around each
Execute approved plans and partner with the Analytics Team to measure and report on results. Manage program and project teams for optimal return on investment, and coordinate and delegate cross-project initiatives
Working with the Senior Growth Manager, use a data-driven approach to identify bottlenecks, conversion leaks, and growth points within the marketing funnel
Design and execute experiments based on your analytical insights to improve key traffic and conversion metrics
Experiment with new platforms and opportunities based on Semrush goals (we’re eager to learn from you and the ideas you bring to the table)
Develop and manage budget for projects and be accountable for delivering against established business goals/objectives
Work with other Program Managers to identify risks and opportunities across multiple projects within the department
Analyze, evaluate, and overcome program risks, and produce program reports for managers and stakeholders
Who we are looking for
7+ of experience in a data-driven marketing role
4+ years of experience in an SEO role, building, scaling, and managing content production and link acquisition operations to drive organic session growth for websites
3+ years of experience in a management role
Experience with Google News optimization and Google Discover optimization
Strong results-based mentality, analytical skills, and data-driven thinking (must be comfortable working with numbers, metrics and spreadsheets to report the ROI of our efforts)
Deep experimentation experience with a proven track record of executing content development and publication, as well as optimizing landing pages for continued SEO growth
Strong research skills and the ability to synthesize quantitative and qualitative data into actionable insights
Fluency in Google Analytics, Google Search Console and Semrush’s core SEO toolset
Entrepreneurial mindset, proactive and comfortable “figuring it out” when needed
Demonstrated strong project management skills with the agility to change plans quickly
The agility at one moment to discuss strategy and planning, and the next to execute on it
Up-to-date with the latest SEO trends and learning best practices
A desire to work in a fast-paced environment
Not required, but a plus
Experience across a diverse range of marketing channels and strategies in addition to SEO, including email marketing, conversion-rate optimization, social media campaigns, content marketing, and search engine optimization
Experience with programmatic SEO
Basic understanding of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.
Unlimited PTO
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Life insurance
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Health Saving Account
Short-term and long-term Disability
Employee Assistance Program
Employee Resource Groups
401(k) plan
Paid parental leave
Relief Fund
Travel coverage
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Snacks, drinks at the office
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs