Program Manager (Growth Marketing Team)

Work with other Program Managers to identify risks and opportunities across multiple projects within the department

Develop and manage budget for projects and be accountable for delivering against established business goals/objectives

Experiment with new platforms and opportunities based on Semrush goals (we’re eager to learn from you and the ideas you bring to the table)

Design and execute experiments based on your analytical insights to improve key traffic and conversion metrics

Working with the Senior Growth Manager, use a data-driven approach to identify bottlenecks, conversion leaks, and growth points within the marketing funnel

Execute approved plans and partner with the Analytics Team to measure and report on results. Manage program and project teams for optimal return on investment, and coordinate and delegate cross-project initiatives

Prioritize viable opportunities based on impact and partner with teams across the Marketing organization to build full-blown strategic plans around each

Help operationalize and scale SEO-focused content to drive traffic and new paying users

Ideate, test, iterate, and optimize organic traffic and conversion growth across your portfolio of (up to 4) managed assets

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Program Manager role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Who we are looking for

7+ of experience in a data-driven marketing role

4+ years of experience in an SEO role, building, scaling, and managing content production and link acquisition operations to drive organic session growth for websites

3+ years of experience in a management role

Experience with Google News optimization and Google Discover optimization

Strong results-based mentality, analytical skills, and data-driven thinking (must be comfortable working with numbers, metrics and spreadsheets to report the ROI of our efforts)

Deep experimentation experience with a proven track record of executing content development and publication, as well as optimizing landing pages for continued SEO growth

Strong research skills and the ability to synthesize quantitative and qualitative data into actionable insights

Fluency in Google Analytics, Google Search Console and Semrush’s core SEO toolset

Entrepreneurial mindset, proactive and comfortable “figuring it out” when needed

Demonstrated strong project management skills with the agility to change plans quickly

The agility at one moment to discuss strategy and planning, and the next to execute on it

Up-to-date with the latest SEO trends and learning best practices

A desire to work in a fast-paced environment

Not required, but a plus

Experience across a diverse range of marketing channels and strategies in addition to SEO, including email marketing, conversion-rate optimization, social media campaigns, content marketing, and search engine optimization

Experience with programmatic SEO

Basic understanding of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!