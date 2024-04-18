Program Manager (Owned Media Team)
We are Semrush, a US tech company, which is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables companies globally to identify and reach the right audience in the right context and through the right channels.
The Owned Media Team is looking for an entrepreneurial Program Manager who will partner with the Organic Search Team, Analytics Team, and Marketing Tech Team to grow organic traffic on owned and operated assets within the Owned Media portfolio.
This role will be a key player in our dynamic marketing team and will be responsible for managing all operations necessary to drive continued organic growth of assets within the Program Manager’s specific asset portfolio. The Program Manager will also identify, assess, and test new opportunities for conversion rate optimization and referral traffic growth. The Program Manager will work cross-functionally to operationalize and scale new opportunities so that they become a common practice.
Tasks in the role
Identify and onboard an effective team of freelancers and agencies while also managing and developing 1-3 full-time employees.
Ideate, test, iterate, and optimize traffic growth across your portfolio of (up to four) managed assets.
Prioritize viable opportunities based on impact and partner with teams across the marketing organization to build full-blown strategic plans around them.
Execute approved plans and partner with the Analytics Team to measure and report on results. Manage program and project teams for optimal return on investment and coordinate and delegate cross-project initiatives.
Help operationalize and scale SEO-focused content to create a viable framework for experiments in collaboration with Product Marketing teams.
Use a data-driven approach in order to identify bottlenecks, conversion leaks, and growth points within the Digital Marketing funnel.
Design and execute experiments based on your analytical insights to improve the key metrics.
Experiment with new platforms and opportunities based on Semrush goals (we’re eager to learn from you and the ideas you bring to the table).
Develop and manage budget for projects and be accountable for delivering against established business goals/objectives.
Work with other program managers to identify risks and opportunities across multiple projects within the department.
Analyze, evaluate, and overcome program risks and produce program reports for managers and stakeholders.
Who we are looking for
7+ years of experience in a data-driven marketing growth role. Experience in an upper-management role, preferably in program management.
4+ years of experience in an SEO role, building, scaling, and managing content production and link acquisition operations to drive organic session growth for websites.
Deep experimentation experience with a proven track record of executing content development and publication, as well as optimizing landing pages for continued SEO growth.
Strong research skills and the ability to synthesize quantitative and qualitative data into actionable insights.
Fluency in Google Analytics, Google Search Console, and Semrush’s core SEO toolset.
Entrepreneurial mindset, comfortable “just figuring it out.”
Demonstrated strong project management skills with the agility to change plans quickly.
The agility at one moment to discuss strategy and planning and the next to execute on it.
Strong results-based mentality, analytical skills, and data-driven thinking (must be comfortable working with numbers, metrics, and spreadsheets; reporting out on the ROI of our efforts).
Up-to-date with the latest trends and learning best practices.
A desire to work in a fast-paced environment.
Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to communicate and influence effectively across various departments.
Ability to travel internationally when required.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You have experience across a diverse range of marketing channels and strategies in addition to SEO, including email marketing, conversion rate optimization, social media campaigns, content marketing, and search engine optimization.
Basic understanding of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the remote work format. Digital nomadism, #wfh – call it what you like ;)
Low-cost medical, dental, and vision plans.
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.
Employee Assistance Program.
401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
Unlimited PTO.
Paid parental leave.
Short-term and Long-term Disability.
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.
Travel Insurance.
Corporate Events.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
