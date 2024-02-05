Project Manager (Platform & Core Division)

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

And this is our Project Manager role for those who value interaction with customers, managing risk, motivating the team, and can streamline chaotic processes in a couple of meetings.



Tasks in the role

Collecting and preparing project requirements.

Approving the project brief.



Research and data analysis.

Ensuring transparency of the whole process for the stakeholder and all involved teams and executives.

Monitoring and approving the project schedule.

Solving and assisting in solving difficulties and disputes arising in the course of the project.

Reacting promptly to difficulties that arise.

Summarizing and reporting on the project to management.

One of your main responsibilities will be to negotiate correctly with all the performers and to ensure that the agreements are respected.

Negotiation skills are key.

Who we are looking for

Ability to negotiate in any situation.

Strong meeting facilitation skills.

Experience in resolving complex and/or conflict situations.

English at B2 level or above.

Understanding of Agile product development methodologies and knowledge of the basic principles of Scrum team structure.

Ability to use project management tools.

Analytical mindset.

Proficiency in SEO basics

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if you You have 2+ years of experience as a project manager in the IT field.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better. A bit about the team



You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

Our Unit is responsible for the products that have historically been the backbone of Semrush. These are products used by SEO specialists. We manage projects in which the performers are several independent Scrum teams.

Projects can be aimed at both large-scale product changes and changes in the processes of interaction between Product Owners of the department.