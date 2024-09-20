Project Manager (Management Payment Solution Team)

Negotiation skills are key, so one of your main responsibilities will be to negotiate correctly with all the performers and to ensure milestones are met properly.

Solving and assisting in solving difficulties and disputes arising in the course of the project.

Ensuring transparency of the whole process for the stakeholders and all involved teams and executives.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Project Manager for those who value interaction with customers, understand risk management and can streamline chaotic processes in a couple of meetings.

Who we are looking for

2+ years of experience as a project manager in the IT field.

Experience in resolving complex and/or conflict situations.

Experience in communicating with different stakeholders.

Understanding of Agile and Scrum product development methodologies.

Ability to use project management tools.

Analytical mindset.

Fluent in English (C1-C2 level proficiency).

Not required, but a plus

You have experience with subscriptions or payment systems.

You took part in company-wide projects with a huge number of stakeholders and dependencies.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.





The Payment Solution at Semrush plays a crucial role in managing all aspects related to payments and subscriptions. Our responsibilities include processing credit card transactions, supporting various payment methods, generating invoices and offers, calculating taxes, managing usage limits, and offering expert advice on the best use of billing components.





As the backbone of Semrush’s payment infrastructure, PaySol is essential for all payment processing—no other product can function without it. With such a vital role, our team ensures the highest standards of reliability and quality. We support over 500 internal users and serve more than 6 million external customers, making the scale and impact of our work both challenging and rewarding.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format CHOICE: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

