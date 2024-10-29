Project Manager (Platform & Core Division)

One of your main responsibilities will be to negotiate correctly with all the performers and to ensure that the agreements are respected

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Project Manager role for those who value interaction with customers, managing risk, motivating the team, and who can streamline chaotic processes in a couple of meetings.

Who we are looking for

Ability to negotiate in any situation

Strong meeting facilitation skills

Experience in resolving complex and/or conflict situations

English at B2 level or above

Understanding of Agile product development methodologies and knowledge of the basic principles of Scrum team structure

Ability to use project management tools

Analytical mindset

Proficiency in SEO basics

Not required, but a plus

You have 2+ years of experience as a project manager in the IT field

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

Our Unit is responsible for the products that have historically been the backbone of Semrush. These are products used by SEO specialists. We manage projects in which the performers are several independent Scrum teams.

Projects can be aimed at both large-scale product changes and changes in the processes of interaction between Product Owners of the department.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.





Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!