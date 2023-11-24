Management Assistant (Enterprise Solution Unit)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role as Team Project Assistant for those who, through their work, are willing to support the Senior Vice President of EntSol Leadership Management.
Tasks in the role
Project Management.
Coordinate and manage projects as directed by the management team, including managing timelines, tracking progress, and ensuring deadlines are met.
Prepare project reports, status updates, and presentations to keep the management team informed and aid in decision-making.
Client and Vendor Communications.
Serve as a primary point of contact for clients and vendors, facilitating communication, scheduling meetings, and addressing inquiries or issues promptly.
Draft professional correspondence, emails, and reports on behalf of the management team.
Presentation Preparation.
Assist in the creation and formatting of management team presentations, reports, and materials.
Gather and synthesize data, research, and information for presentations.
Ensure that presentations are polished and align with the company's branding and messaging.
Travel Management.
Arrange domestic and international travel, including flights, accommodations, ground transportation, and visas as needed.
Develop detailed travel itineraries, provide travel documents, and proactively address any travel-related issues or changes.
Manage travel expenses and maintain accurate records, ensuring cost-efficiency and adherence to the company's travel policy.
Expense Management.
Track, monitor, and reconcile management team expenses, maintaining accurate records and submitting expense reports in a timely manner.
Review and approve invoices, ensuring compliance with company policies and budgets.
Provide financial reports and updates to executives as needed.
Event Planning and Organization.
Plan, coordinate, and execute various company events, meetings, and conferences, including logistical arrangements, catering, and agenda development.
Handle event invitations, RSVPs, and guest lists, ensuring smooth event execution.
Prepare post-event reports and analysis for future improvements.
Who we are looking for
- Proven experience as an Executive Assistant or similar role, ideally supporting C-level executives.
- Strong organizational and project management skills, with a keen attention to detail.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, Google Workspace, and project management software.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with discretion.
- Strong problem-solving abilities and a proactive approach to tasks.
- Availability for occasional travel and flexibility in working hours to accommodate executive needs.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
- Have experience with project management, travel management, expense management, event planning and organization, client/vendor communications and presentation preparation tasks to enable marketing and sales activities of the management team.
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.The Semrush Enterprise solutions unit is building new innovative solutions for large companies to unlock growth by answering recurring, complex, and unknown Digital Marketing related questions (semi) automatically.
This time adding a new focus on growing the Enterprise segment of its 104,000+ strong customer base. Currently, with over 5,000 existing Enterprise customers, Semrush is developing a cutting-edge platform that is tailored to the needs of today’s digital marketers who work in large companies.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
- Flexible working day start.
- Health insurance coverage.
- Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).
- Internet coverage (up to 30 eur/month).
- Corporate events.
- Unlimited PTO.
- Hobby benefit.
- Training, courses, conferences.
- English and German courses.
- Gifts for employees.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
