QA Automation Engineer (Yellow Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role QA Automation Engineer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using test scripts, automation, and maybe a little magic.

Who we are looking for

Knowledge of testing theory.

Experience in writing frontend/backend autotests.

Experience in writing tests in Python.

Experience with CI systems (Gitlab CI/Teamcity/Jenkins).

Experience in Linux console.

Experience with containers.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have experience with databases (we use clickhouse).

SQL knowledge.

Golang knowledge.

Experience with allure.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

The Yellow team has a backlink analytics service. To do this, we collect data from all over the internet, process it, and provide it to users in reports. We process tens of gigabytes of data per second. Our storage capacity is several petabytes!



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start.

Lunch, snacks, and coffee at the office.

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We've been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!



