QA Engineer (Marketing Technology Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our QA Engineer role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

1+ years of experience as a QA engineer.

Experience in backend and frontend testing.

Excellent knowledge of testing theory.

Experience writing test documentation.

Bug localization experience.

Good understanding of testing process organization.

Experience with POSTMAN/Swagger/curl.

Experience with DevTools.

Basic knowledge of SQL and experience with databases (we use PostgreSQL).

Experience with Scrum/Kanban.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You pay attention to detail.

Experience working or supporting autotests on the stack: python + selenium/playwright.

A multi-tasker.

Ability to prioritize.

Learning and desire to grow.

Willingness to make decisions independently.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Marketing Technology team is a development team dealing with Growth & Brand Marketing projects. We launch new projects that help marketing implement the most daring ideas to attract and retain users, as well as boost our company brand’s awareness in the market. In addition, we support the Semrush affiliate program and its development.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and Spanish courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2’s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

