QA Engineer (Midnight Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role QA Engineer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using test scripts, automation, and maybe a little magic.
Tasks in the role
Maintaining existing autotests and creating new ones.
Testing UI and APIs manually.
Developing and improving testing processes.
Working in a scrum team on two-week sprints complying with the scrum process.
Active interaction with developers, the product owner, tech support, and others to improve the quality of their tools and the company’s products in general.
Participating in the discussion of new functions and designs of new features. Also, taking part in building intra-team processes and interactions.
Being responsible for product development at all times, starting from feature design to troubleshooting.
Analyzing and bringing suggestions to improve application metrics and alerts.
Who we are looking for
1+ years of experience as a QA automation engineer.
Knowledge of GoLang and its libraries.
Experience in API testing.
Experience in E2E testing of web front ends.
Experience in working with continuous integration systems such as GitLab CI, TeamCity, or Jenkins.
Experience in working with bug trackers such as Jira or YouTrack.
Good understanding of testing process organization.
Knowledge of English at the correspondence level, as you will have to interact with our tech support team in the U.S. (above B2 Level).
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You have knowledge of SQL.
Experience in web application security testing.
Experience in load testing.
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The team is in charge of maintaining one of the Unit’s already existing products, Kompyte. Kompyte is a competitive intelligence software focused on enabling go-to-market teams with the insights they need to overcome the competition.
Our main goal for the following months is to work on extracting components from Kompyte to use them in the new products that our Unit is currently developing.
These new extracted components will be first tested in Kompyte, replacing the currently existing ones with implementations of the generalized ones. This project is really challenging and exciting!
In our team, we have a Backend Developer, a Frontend Developer, two Full Stack Developers, and a Scrum Master. We are a versatile and dynamic team with well-defined processes and ways of working. For us, each sprint provides us with opportunities for learning and improvement.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This is a “work-from-office” role, but you have flexibility to #wfh for various reasons.
Flexible working day start.
Health insurance coverage.
Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).
Corporate events.
Unlimited PTO.
Hobby benefit.
Training, courses, conferences.
English and Spanish courses.
Gifts for employees.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
