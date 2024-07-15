QA Engineer (Core Infrastructure Team)

Help internal users with our team's product issues through thorough investigations, discussions and clarifications.

Create and maintain necessary documentation. Work closely with Product Owner and Technical Owner to refine project requirements. Assist in gathering analytics and collaborate effectively with external teams.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role QA Engineer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using test scripts, automation, and maybe a little magic.

Who we are looking for

3+ years of QA experience.

Strong knowledge of QA theory, proven test analysis and test design skills, including ability to develop and maintain required test documentation.

Understanding of web stack and client-server applications, including knowledge of HTTP, RESTful APIs, and browser debugging tools.

Experience with relational and NoSQL databases.

Basic Linux skills, including bash scripting.

Ability to communicate in English for documentation and meetings.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

Experience in automating API/UI tests.

Understanding of and experience with gRPC.

Knowledge of load testing techniques and tools.

Experience in web application security testing.

Understanding of main programming concepts, guidelines, and patterns (e.g. Clean Architecture).

Practical experience with Kubernetes, including configuring testing infrastructure and related activities (e.g. Docker, CI/CD pipelines, IaC, etc.)

Experience working in an agile, cross-functional team and a fast-paced environment.

Technologies we use

Java for test automation; services are developed in Go.

Selenide, OkHttp, TestNG, Maven.

Allure TestOps as a test management system.

Front End: React, TypeScript.

Spanner, Redis, ClickHouse, MySQL, PubSub.

Kubernetes (Google Cloud), Docker, Terraform and Gitlab CI.

Prometheus, Grafana, Opsgenie.

A bit about the team

The Core Infrastructure Team is responsible for authorization and user profiles, handling user data, and internal product limits. This team oversees all implementations for the items regarding data protection & privacy regulations and personal dashboard of Semrush users.

As the team responsible for the user data governance, it is focused on everything we do to ensure data is secure, private, accurate, available, and usable. It includes the actions people must take, the processes they must follow, and the technology that supports them throughout the user data life cycle.

You'll have the chance to meet the team during the interview process, but here's a quick overview:



Critical Service Provision : Our team is responsible for some of the most critical services within the company, supporting Semrush's backbone and collaborating with over 50 teams.

: Our team is responsible for some of the most critical services within the company, supporting Semrush's backbone and collaborating with over 50 teams. New Architecture Development: We're engaged in designing a new architecture, developing a scalable and centralized user management system that serves all product development teams, as well as our end-users.

We're engaged in designing a new architecture, developing a scalable and centralized user management system that serves all product development teams, as well as our end-users. External Clients Focus : One of our goals is to simplify and secure the processes of registration, authorization, and profile management for our clients, ensuring their personal data is protected.

: One of our goals is to simplify and secure the processes of registration, authorization, and profile management for our clients, ensuring their personal data is protected. In-House Support : For our internal users (teams), we develop and maintain high-performance infrastructure services that manage and provide access to user data.

: For our internal users (teams), we develop and maintain high-performance infrastructure services that manage and provide access to user data. Continuous Improvement : We're always experimenting with team processes to enhance our efficiency and effectiveness.

: We're always experimenting with team processes to enhance our efficiency and effectiveness. Open Feedback Culture: We actively share constructive feedback and are open to receiving it, believing in the power of transparent communication.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office.

Corporate events.

Training, courses, conferences.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.