QA Automation Engineer (Black Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our QA Automation Engineer role for those who want to turn ideas into reality using test scripts, automation, and maybe a little magic.

Who we are looking for

At least two years of experience in Java Automation

Understanding of OOP principles and knowledge of Design Patterns

Good knowledge of Java + Selenium

Knowledge of one of TestNG/JUnit frameworks

UI and API testing experience

Experience in deploying or improving a test framework, good understanding of test framework architecture

Experience with continuous integration systems (Gitlab CI/Teamcity/Jenkins)

Experience with bug trackers (Jira/YouTrack)

Good knowledge of testing theory and understanding of the software lifecycle

Experience with databases

Basic knowledge of HTML/CSS/JavaScript due to domain specifics

Basic understanding of containerization and Docker, in particular

English language B1+

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have experience in automation on JavaScript/TypeScript and Jest

Experience in a11y testing and a11y test automation (e.g. Axe)

Experience with Playwright

Experience with Allure TestOps

Experience with Selenide

Experience with Kubernetes, Grafana, Splunk

Experience with NoSQL database

Ability to work with command line *nix systems (level - writing simple commands)

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

The Black team is engaged in the development of the ‘Site Audit’ product. With our product, users can audit their websites for technical issues and track changes and statistics on various types of errors. Our tool is one of the leaders in the world market! At the moment, the team already has a Product Owner, five Backends, three Frontends, one Full-Stack Developer, one DevOps, two QA automation engineers, and one manual QA engineer. And now, we are looking for an additional QA automation engineer.

Our Test Stack

Java 11, Maven, TestNG, Selenide, NodeJS, Jest, Playwright, Gitlab CI, Allure TestOps, Test Containers

Also: Youtrack, Confluence

Stack on project

Backend – HTTP/REST API/gRPC, Java, NodeJS, MongoDB, BigTable, RabbitMQ, Kafka

Frontend – JavaScript, React

Infrastructure: GCP, Kubernetes

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.