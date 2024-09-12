QA Engineer (Frozen Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our QA Engineer role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
Maintain existing autotests and write new ones, including those based on the implemented functionality (UI and API)
Take part in improving the test framework and test pipeline
Engage in manual testing of UI and AP (including research testing)
Track the quality of the released product at all stages of the software life cycle
Engage in the analysis and formalization of development requirements together with the team, product owner, and UI/UX specialists
Actively interact with developers and testers on the team to form a technical strategy and improve the quality of development and testing processes
Who we are looking for
At least two years of experience in Java & JavaScript Automation
Understanding of OOP principles and knowledge of Design Patterns
Good knowledge of Java (and maybe Kotlin or Groovy), JavaScript + Playwright
Knowledge of one of TestNG/JUnit frameworks
UI, a11y and API testing experience
Experience in deploying or improving a test framework, good understanding of test framework architecture
Experience with continuous integration systems
Experience with bug trackers
Good knowledge of testing theory and understanding of the software lifecycle
Experience with databases
Basic knowledge of HTML/CSS/JavaScript due to domain specifics
Basic understanding of containerization and Docker, in particular
English language B1+
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
Not required, but a plus
You have experience in automation on JavaScript/TypeScript and Jest
Experience in a11y testing and a11y test automation (e. G. Axe)
Experience with Playwright
Experience with Allure TestOps
Experience with Selenide
Experience with Kubernetes, Grafana, Splunk
Experience with SQL & NoSQL databases
Basic knowledge of Kotlin and or Groovy
Ability to work with command line *nix systems (level - writing simple commands)
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Frozen team is engaged in transitioning products to a better maintainable state using a refined adoption process. With our process, we aim to own products with smaller efforts. Using this process we are adopting more products each year and enhancing their shape. However this process requires us to be certain that the changes we make to the products will not hit us back. And to do that we need better test coverage, and that’s why we are looking for an additional QA automation engineer.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.
