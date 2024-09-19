QA Automation Engineer (Tomato Team)

Develop and execute integration tests for our backend systems, which communicate via HTTP and custom RPC over TCP/IP

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role QA Automation Engineer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using test scripts, automation, and maybe a little magic.

Who we are looking for

Proficiency in Node.js for test development

Advanced Linux user skills

Hands-on experience with Docker containerization

Familiarity with GitLab CI for continuous integration

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail

Not required, but a plus

Experience in deploying services and monitoring their post-deployment stability

Track record of investigating and resolving incidents and operational issues

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

The Tomato Team is a critical component of Semrush's technological foundation. We develop and maintain the URL Manager, an essential internal service that powers various aspects of our platform. By joining us, you'll be working at the core of Semrush's data infrastructure, playing a key role in our company's success. Your contributions will directly impact our ability to deliver cutting-edge digital marketing solutions.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.