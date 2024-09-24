QA Engineer (Obsidian Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role QA Engineer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using test scripts, automation, and maybe a little magic.

Who we are looking for

Experience as a QA engineer (automation) 2 - 3 years

Good knowledge of SQL and experience with databases (we use PostgreSQL)

Experience with any programming language and any automation tools and desire to use Go for testing

Good knowledge of testing theory

Bug localization experience

Good understanding of testing process organization

English at a B2 level or higher

Not required, but a plus

You know the Golang/JS languages

Have experience with gRPC + protobuf

You pay attention to detail

Ability to prioritize

Learning and desire to grow

Willingness to make decisions independently

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



The Obsidian Team is part of the Competitive Intelligence Unit, which develops products for domain traffic and market analytics. Our team plays a key role within the Unit and works across several areas.

We are building a new ecosystem within our Unit, focusing on providing user-friendly tools for other teams. Another priority is developing a new analytical product for our users, which is set to become one of the Unit's core initiatives.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.