Influence the development of the product, take an active part in technical discussions, define corner cases

Execute manual and automatic tests on the product API and services during the development and pre-release phases

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role QA Engineer (Iris Team) for those who want to turn ideas into reality using test scripts, automation, and maybe a little magic.

Who we are looking for

Practical experience in automated testing of web services

Background in implementing automated testing in projects with Go, Java, JavaScript, TypeScript (at least one of them)

Experience with continuous integration systems, and perfect GitLab CI

Readiness to dig into the business logic of our services

Readiness to support and improve a testing process and build it from scratch in some cases

Not required, but a plus

You have a knowledge of Go

Have API testing experience (REST/Protobuf/gRPC)

Know application profiling practices

Experience with GCP/AWS/Kubernetes, building distributed systems

Experience with DevOps

Experience with one of these tools: Playwright, Cucumber

Experience with databases (queries with a couple of joins should not cause panic)

Knowledge of the version control system (Git)

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The team is responsible for developing areas such as external API interfaces, versioning, authentication, and metrics collection, as well as building a convenient automated process for integrating new services into the API. A significant number of Semrush users use its features via the API, so it’s crucial to make the API user-friendly for both users and development teams.

Our team is cross-functional and self-organized; we preach Agile. We’re currently working on the Scrum framework, but we’re always open to change and will be happy if you’re willing to improve team processes. The team is currently working remotely. First of all, we value openness, responsibility, involvement, and willingness to share and gain new knowledge.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.