QA Engineer (Finance IT Team) - 12-Month Maternity Cover

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our QA Engineer role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems or a related field

1-3 years of experience working as a QA specialist or position

UI testing experience

Strong understanding of testing principles, terminology, and test design

Understanding of functional, smoke, regression, integrational, and user acceptance testing types

Experience with issue-tracking tools (Jira), Agile methodologies

Attention to detail to spot inconsistencies

Adequate verbal and written communication skills to report on testing activities and collaborate with cross-functional teams

A proactive attitude and a readiness to learn new tools, techniques, and approaches as part of a fast-paced team

Not required, but a plus

API testing experience

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Finance IT team is responsible for designing, implementing, and managing technology solutions that support the organization's financial, accounting, and procurement processes. The primary purpose is to ensure the accuracy, efficiency, and security of financial operations. In this team, there are two teams: ERP Team and Finance IT Support.

Finance IT Team is a team responsible for the development and customization of Oracle Fusion systems. Our main stakeholders are Accounting, FPnA, Treasury, and Procurement departments. This team is dedicated to leveraging the power of Oracle Fusion ERP and EPM to streamline and optimize the finance business processes.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!