Full Name*

Email*

Phone Number*

attach_file Attach your resume/CV (max. 3Mb)

Comment (optional)

Additional information :

Are you legally authorized to work in Armenia? Yes No

If your work permit allows work only in another country please write where

Which languages do you know at C level and higher?

How long do you work in automation testing and what testing language do you use (Java, Kotlin, Python, JS, Go, C#)?