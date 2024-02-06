QA Engineer (Blue Team)

Interact with developers, PO, TO, and technical support team and with other teams, improve the quality of the company’s products as a whole.

Analyze and formalize development requirements together with the team, PO, TO, and UI/UX specialists.

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. This is our role QA Engineer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using test scripts, automation, and maybe a little magic.

Who we are looking for

Knowledge of testing theory.

UI and API testing experience.

Experience in Java automation.

Knowledge of the Java + Selenium + TestNG combination, understanding of OOP principles.

Experience with continuous integration systems (Gitlab CI/Teamcity/Jenkins).

Experience with databases (we use Clickhouse and MySQL).

Knowledge of any load testing tool (JMeter, Grafana K6, HP LoadRunner/Gatling).

Experience working with bug trackers (Jira/YouTrack).

Ability to work with *nix console (at the level of writing simple commands).

English at an intermediate level.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have experience testing accessibility.

Web application security testing experience.

Experience with Selenide.

Basic knowledge of JS/CSS/HTML.

Basic knowledge of Golang.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

The Blue Team is developing an automatic system to monitor the positions of sites in search engines.

Position Tracking lets you track a website’s daily rankings for a custom set of target keywords. You can set your targeting to watch any specific geographic location and any device type (mobile phone, tablet, or desktop). The tool comes with tons of features like tagging, sorting, filtering, and exporting reports that make it easy for marketers to find exactly what they’re looking for in their website’s SEO or PPC performance.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start.

Lunch, snacks, and coffee at the office.

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We've been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.