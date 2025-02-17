Recruitment Coordinator - Vendor Contract (Expansion HR Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Recruitment Coordinator role for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value—people.

Who we are looking for

1-3 years of recruitment or administrative support experience in IT

Previous experience with HR databases and automated recruiting tools

Experience communicating (written and verbal) effectively and tactfully in a customer service manner

Strong interpersonal skills in dealing with all levels of management

Experience using and maintaining multiple tools such as Gmail, Google Docs, Google Slides, Google Forms, and Google Sheets

Experience coordinating and performing multiple tasks

Strong organizational skills and proven attention to detail/accuracy are required

Not required, but a plus

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

The team consists of experienced HRBPs, Sales Recruiters, and Recruitment Coordinators who support Sales teams worldwide and drive business growth.

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!