Recruitment Coordinator - Vendor Contract (Expansion HR Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Recruitment Coordinator role for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value—people.
Tasks in the role
- Collaborate with Recruiters and Hiring Managers throughout the recruitment life cycle
- Manage scheduling for interviews for candidates, recruiters, and team members across the business groups, providing an excellent experience to everyone you work with daily
- Help with offer letters and initiate background checks for new hires; escalate discrepancies to Talent Acquisition for resolution
- Provide ad-hoc support for Recruiters
- Maintain data integrity in systems of record by communicating frequently with Recruiters
- Collect data for Recruitment Reports
- Fully and accurately utilize Workday and Recrutee and find efficiencies in the process wherever needed
- Track all referrals and process the payment
- Monitor new hire onboarding
- Maintain and update the Talent Acquisitions library of documents as our process' evolve
- Onboard vendors & process TA-related invoices
- This offer is for a remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.
Who we are looking for
- 1-3 years of recruitment or administrative support experience in IT
- Previous experience with HR databases and automated recruiting tools
- Experience communicating (written and verbal) effectively and tactfully in a customer service manner
- Strong interpersonal skills in dealing with all levels of management
- Experience using and maintaining multiple tools such as Gmail, Google Docs, Google Slides, Google Forms, and Google Sheets
- Experience coordinating and performing multiple tasks
- Strong organizational skills and proven attention to detail/accuracy are required
Not required, but a plus
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
The team consists of experienced HRBPs, Sales Recruiters, and Recruitment Coordinators who support Sales teams worldwide and drive business growth.
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
HR
Any HR department is, by its very nature, about people and for people. Semrush’s HR team goes one step further, working to build a healthy and creative environment within the Company. This team is responsible for selecting and onboarding new employees and solving strategic, organizational, and personnel issues.
The HR team is involved in various business areas across the organization: recruitment, employer branding, employee training, company culture, benefits, documentation, relocation, and even analytics.
The team supports employees in all Semrush offices around the world. Despite differences in locations, our colleagues from HR are united in one mission–to create a unique company environment where each employee has the opportunity to reach their highest potential and work on exciting and important projects.