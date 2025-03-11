Sales Applications & AI Enablement Manager (Sales IT Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Sales Applications & AI Enablement Manager role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field

5+ years of experience working with SFDC and sales enablement tools

Solid understanding of AI applications in sales, including experience with tools like ChatGPT, machine learning models, or AI-driven analytics platforms

Proven ability to lead technology initiatives, manage projects, and collaborate cross-functionally

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to adapt to a fast-paced, evolving environment

Not required, but a plus

Certifications in SFDC a plus

Experience in sales operations or a similar role

Strong analytical mindset with a focus on data-driven decision-making

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format with minimum 3 days in the office

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and achieve measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



