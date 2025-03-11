Sales Applications & AI Enablement Manager (Sales IT Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Sales Applications & AI Enablement Manager role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
- Sales Technology Management: Own the procurement, implementation, and maintenance of sales technology applications and enablement tools. Ensure seamless integration of tools within the tech stack to drive efficiency and data accuracy. Collaborate with Sales Enablement to train and support sales teams to maximize the adoption and utilization of sales technologies. Partner with leadership to establish performance metrics and success criteria. Manage license utilization. Document how applications are currently being used by the business, and create and maintain a flow topology illustrating how applications align to each business process.
- AI Research and Integration: Identify emerging AI trends and tools that can enhance sales processes and improve customer engagement. Collaborate with sales, marketing, and IT teams to pilot and implement AI-driven solutions, such as predictive analytics, lead scoring, and personalized customer interactions. Continuously evaluate the effectiveness of AI initiatives and refine strategies based on results and feedback.
- Process Optimization: Analyze current sales and retention workflows and collaborate with the Sales Technology Analyst team to identify bottlenecks and opportunities for improvement through technology and AI. Develop and document best practices for technology use and AI applications within the sales organization.
- Strategic Collaboration: Partner with leadership to align technology and AI strategies with business objectives. Work closely with vendors and third-party providers to ensure the organization leverages cutting-edge solutions. Build solid relationships with vendors and meet with them on a regular basis to share feedback collected from users and solicit updates on the latest features and functionality.
Who we are looking for
- Bachelor’s degree in Business, Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field
- 5+ years of experience working with SFDC and sales enablement tools
- Solid understanding of AI applications in sales, including experience with tools like ChatGPT, machine learning models, or AI-driven analytics platforms
- Proven ability to lead technology initiatives, manage projects, and collaborate cross-functionally
- Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to adapt to a fast-paced, evolving environment
Not required, but a plus
- Certifications in SFDC a plus
- Experience in sales operations or a similar role
- Strong analytical mindset with a focus on data-driven decision-making
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format with minimum 3 days in the office
- Unlimited PTO
- Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
- Life insurance
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
- Health Saving Account
- Short-term and long-term Disability
- Employee Assistance Program
- Employee Resource Groups
- 401(k) plan
- Paid parental leave
- Relief Fund
- Travel coverage
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Snacks, drinks at the office
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and achieve measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Other vacancies
Is there a way to speak about all the teams at our Company that make Semrush the way it is? Oh yes, there is! Are we going to update this section on a regular basis? Oh yes, we are! Because our people are our main value and top priority.
We sincerely appreciate and acknowledge every employee’s contribution to the development of the product.
If you haven't found a job that interests you in other sections, try looking here. In the meantime, we will do our best to keep updating the content for this part of the Career Page.