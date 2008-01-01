Sales Applications Specialist (Sales IT Team)

Full Name*

Email*

Phone Number*

attach_file Attach your resume/CV (max. 3Mb)

Comment (optional)

Additional information :

What is your current location? (We are seeking a colleague based in Barcelona since the majority of the team resides there.)

Are you legally authorized to work in Spain? What is your type of visa?

How long will it take you to complete work at your current company? When can you start with us?

What languages do you speak fluently?

Do you have experience working with Salesforce, including configuration and support? If yes, please briefly describe your experience (e.g., types of configurations, support tasks, etc.)

Which of the following Salesforce administrative tasks have you performed? (Select all that apply) Which of the following Salesforce administrative tasks have you performed? (Select all that apply)keyboard_arrow_down

Do you have experience providing front-line support for functional issues related to applications used by a sales organization? If yes, please specify which applications you have supported and the types of issues you handled.